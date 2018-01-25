बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
12वीं के छात्र ने लेडी प्रिंसीपल को सरेआम क्यों दे दी मौत, खुद बताई दो वजहें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 11:47 AM IST
12वीं का छात्र अपने ही स्कूल की प्रिंसीपल का कातिल बन गया, लेकिन उसने ऐसा क्यों किया। जवाब देते हुए आरोपी ने कत्ल करने की दो वजहें बताईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6975384f1c1ba4268b655f","slug":"12th-class-student-shivansh-killed-lady-principal-for-two-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.