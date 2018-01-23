बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भर्ती के दौरान प्रमाण पत्रों में फर्जीवाड़ा रोकने के लिए सेना ने बदले नियम, देखिए
मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 01:49 PM IST
सेना में भर्ती के दौरान सामने आ रहे प्रमाण पत्रों में फर्जीवाड़ों के मद्देनजर सेना ने एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है।
