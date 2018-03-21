शहर चुनें

Pics: बेटियों ने दिया मां की अर्थी को कंधा, बहू और पोतियों का बड़ा दिल भी देखिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 04:03 PM IST
बेटियों ने दिया मां की अर्थी को कंधा
न समाज की सुनी, न परंपरा आड़े आने दी। मां की अंतिम इच्छा जो पूरी करनी थी, इसलिए बेटियों, बहू और पोतियों ने निभाया फर्ज।

 
