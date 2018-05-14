बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...जब शहीद बेटे के शव को मां ने पहनाया सेहरा, बाप का कलेजा फट गया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 10:36 AM IST
मां और बाप के दिल पर क्या बीती होगी, जब उन्होंने शहीद बेटे के शव को सेहरा पहनाकर विदा किया। नजारा जिसने भी देखा, उसका कलेजा फट गया।
