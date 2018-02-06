बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वर्णिका कुंडू छेड़छाड़: IAS पिता के क्रास एग्जामिनेशन में हुए कई खुलासे, देखिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:54 PM IST
हरियाणा कैडर के आईएएस और वर्णिका कुंडू के पिता वीएस कुंडू ने मंगलवार को अदालत में क्रास एग्जामिनेशन के दौरान बचाव पक्ष के सवालों के जवाब में कहा कि उन्होंने इस केस को राजनीतिक रंग नहीं दिया बल्कि बचाव पक्ष ने खुद इसे राजनीतिक रंग दिया है।
