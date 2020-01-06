बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव की जिंदगी से जुड़ा एक राज, क्या जानते हैं आप...अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन पर चिल्लाए थे
अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 12:23 PM IST
टीम इंडिया को पहला वर्ल्ड कप जिताने वाले कप्तान कपिल देव की जिंदगी से जुड़ा एक बड़ा राज, जिसका अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन से खास कनेक्शन है। इसके बारे में शायद ही कोई जानता हो।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
{"_id":"5e12cf6f8ebc3e87ff46d653","slug":"cricketer-kapil-dev-untold-fact-linked-to-underworld-don-daud-ibrahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a...\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कपिल देव
उत्तर भारत में आने वाले दिनों में ठंड से मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं। शीतलहर, बारिश और ओले गिरने से सर्दी और बढ़ेगी। कोहरा भी लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा सकता है।
6 जनवरी 2020
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited