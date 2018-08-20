शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Chandigarh, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal in Asian Games 2018

पिता का मर्डर, ओलंपिक में चोट बिस्तर पर रही, पर हिम्मत नहीं हारी वो...एशियन गेम्स में जीता गोल्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 05:56 PM IST
vinesh phogat
1 of 5
पिता का मर्डर हुआ था, रियो ओलंपिक में ऐसी चोटी लगी कि बिस्तर पर रही, पर बहादुर बेटी का जज्बा कम नहीं हुआ। पहले कॉमनवेल्थ में तो अब एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा, जानिए कौन।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
vinesh phogat asian games 2018 asian games wrestling

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मोहाली में पति को मारकर सूटकेस में पैक किया
Chandigarh

6 फीट के पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक किया था, अब जेल में किया ये कांड

20 अगस्त 2018

Moving car catches fire on road close shave for passengers in Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

वीडियो: चलती कार में अचानक लगी आग, बाल-बाल बचे दो लोग

20 अगस्त 2018

नीरजा भनोट की कहानी
Chandigarh

बहन ने जान देकर बचाई थी 360 जिंदगियां, 22 साल बाद भाई ने दिया रक्षाबंधन पर तोहफा

20 अगस्त 2018

rajiv gandhi
Delhi NCR

जिस ब्रांड को राजीव गांधी ने भारत में किया फेमस उसी से पहचाना गया उनका शव, 5 फैक्ट

20 अगस्त 2018

केजीपी ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे
Chandigarh

5764 करोड़ में बना केजीपी एक्सप्रेस-वे नहीं झेल पाया बारिश, तस्वीरों में देख लीजिए हाल

20 अगस्त 2018

raksha bandhan
Dehradun

रक्षाबंधन 2018: सालों बाद बना संयोग, इस बार राखी बांधने के लिए बहनें नहीं होंगी परेशान

20 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

नाराज दिखाई दिए अमित शाह
Dehradun

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा में आखिर क्यों खराब हुआ शाह का ‘मूड’ 

20 अगस्त 2018

flood
Dehradun

केरल बाढ़: 'जिंदगी का पुल' बने गढ़वाल राइफल्स के जवान, 1000 से ज्यादा को मौत के मुंह से निकाला 

20 अगस्त 2018

asthi kalash yatra
Dehradun

तस्वीरों में देखें, शान से निकली अटलजी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा, गंगा में विलीन हुए राजनीति के पुरोधा

20 अगस्त 2018

bajrang puniya
Lucknow

'गोल्डन ब्वॉय' बजरंग का यूपी से है ये खास कनेक्शन, यहीं से बदल गई किस्मत

20 अगस्त 2018

robots will help in developing railway station of lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ के रेलवे स्टेशन को आधुनिक बनाने में रोबोट निभाएंगे अहम भूमिका, करेंगे ये सब काम

20 अगस्त 2018

राजीव गांधी
Dehradun

राजीव गांधी जयंती: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के दिल में बसती थी ये वादियां, जहां छिपा है उनका एक राज

20 अगस्त 2018

bajrang punia
Chandigarh

'गोल्डन ब्वॉय' बजरंग पूनिया को मां का सलाम, खोले पहलवान बेटे के वो राज...सबको होगा नाज

20 अगस्त 2018

sonia rajiv gandhi
Delhi NCR

राजीव गांधी ने पहली नजर में ही दे दिया था सोनिया को दिल, बेहद रोमांटिक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

19 अगस्त 2018

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और विलाप करती महिला की बेटी
Meerut

यूपी: पेशेवर शूटर्स के निशाने पर थी केवल नसरीन, पहले ही रची गई थी हत्या की साजिश, देखें तस्वीरें

20 अगस्त 2018

Landslide on kangra shimla highway
Shimla

कांगड़ा-शिमला हाईवे पर भूस्खलन, वाहनों की लगी लंबी कतारें

20 अगस्त 2018

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

पहले भी विवादों में रह चुके हैं नवजोत सिद्धू, 10 मामले जिन पर हुआ बवाल

20 अगस्त 2018

बजरंग पूनिया
Chandigarh

4 मिनट में 'दंगल' जीत इतिहास रचने के बाद बजरंग पूनिया ने दिखाई जिंदादिली, आप कहेंगे- शाबाश

20 अगस्त 2018

protest
Dehradun

उत्तरकाशी: नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म व हत्या के बाद चमोली में उबाल, गंगोत्री हाईवे किया बाधित

19 अगस्त 2018

अटल जी
Lucknow

लखनऊ में अब नहीं मिल रही हैं अटलजी की तस्वीरें, ये है इसकी वजह

20 अगस्त 2018

depak kumar
Delhi NCR

एशियन गेम्स 2018: शूटिंग में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाले दीपक के बारे में ये 5 बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

20 अगस्त 2018

एशियन गेम्स खेलने वाली शहर की पहली खिलाड़ी ज्योति शुक्ला की कहानी
Kanpur

'अभाव में बढ़ी, मेहनत कड़ी, अब सुनहरी घड़ी', ऐसी है एशियन गेम्स खिलाड़ी ज्योति शुक्ला की कहानी

20 अगस्त 2018

vinesh phogat
विनेश फोगाट
पहलवान विनेश फोगाट
इंटरनेशनल पहलवान विनेश फोगट
विनेश फोगट

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.