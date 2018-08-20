बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7ab2bb42c7924633076c1f","slug":"chandigarh-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-wins-gold-medal-in-asian-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094b...\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता का मर्डर, ओलंपिक में चोट बिस्तर पर रही, पर हिम्मत नहीं हारी वो...एशियन गेम्स में जीता गोल्ड
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 05:56 PM IST
पिता का मर्डर हुआ था, रियो ओलंपिक में ऐसी चोटी लगी कि बिस्तर पर रही, पर बहादुर बेटी का जज्बा कम नहीं हुआ। पहले कॉमनवेल्थ में तो अब एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा, जानिए कौन।
