{"_id":"5b7a900f42c792466e6ed9dd","slug":"aneesh-bhanot-wrote-book-on-neerja-bhanot-released-on-rakshbandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 360 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहन ने जान देकर बचाई थी 360 जिंदगियां, 22 साल बाद भाई ने दिया रक्षाबंधन पर तोहफा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 03:33 PM IST
बहन ने अपनी जान देकर 360 लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई थी, उस हादसे के 22 साल बाद भाई ने उसे रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर एक ऐसा तोहफा दिया, देखकर छलक जाएंगे आंखें।
