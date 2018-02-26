बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए 3 बार सुसाइड करने के बाद भी बच गई ये महिला, किस्मत कहें या इत्तेफाक
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़/गाजियाबाद, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 05:21 PM IST
एक महिला ने तीन बार सुसाइड की और उसके बावजूद वो बच गई और सही सलामत है। इसे किस्मत कहेंगे या इत्तेफाक, पर हर कोई हैरान है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93f3f14f1c1bd04b8b7da5","slug":"chandigarh-woman-suicide-attempt-with-10-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f 3 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.