बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुलासा: राम रहीम को बचाने के लिए मंत्री-विधायकों पर बनाया गया दबाव, ये तरीके भी अपनाए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:46 PM IST
डेरे की ओर से विधायकों और सांसदों पर दबाव बनाया गया था ताकि राम रहीम को बचाया जा सके। अब खुलासा हुआ है, देखिए
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a684eed4f1c1b91268b6147","slug":"built-pressure-by-dera-on-ministers-for-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.