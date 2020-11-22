'बार्डर' फिल्म का असल हीरो न होता तो बदल जाता देश का नक्शा, मोदी भी कर चुके हैं सैल्यूट

{"_id":"5fb9fccd8ebc3e9bca1b09f5","slug":"brigadier-kuldeep-singh-chandpuri-remebered-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930' \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
1971 में लोंगेवाल युद्ध में जीत के बाद नाचते भारतीय सैनिक।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह चांदपुरी और बार्डर में उनका किरदार निभाने वाले सनी देओल।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह चांदपुरी।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह चांदपुरी।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
जन्मदिन से 1 दिन पहले राजस्थान व हरियाणा से आए लोगों ने ब्रिगेडियर चांदपुरी को याद किया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला