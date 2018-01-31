अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   brave daughters of india, three sisters appointed lieutenant in indian army

किसान पिता की 3 बेटियां और तीनों ही सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट, बताया कैसे रचा इतिहास?

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:16 PM IST
brave daughters of india, three sisters appointed lieutenant in indian army
1 of 5
एक किसान की तीन बेटियों ने एक साथ ज्वॉइन की आर्मी और लेफ्टिनेंट बनीं। इन तीनों बहनों की सक्सेस स्टोरी इतनी दिलचस्प है कि आप गर्व महसूस करेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lieutenant indian army brave daughters of india three sister appointed lieutenant

Recommended

u19 world cup, Shubman Gill auctioned in ipl by kolkata knight riders
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान को हराने के बाद शुभमन गिल की जिंदादिली आई सामने, सभी ने तारीफ की

31 जनवरी 2018

harbhajan singh trolling on twitter over photo with soldiers
Chandigarh

सैनिकों के साथ फोटो को लेकर हरभजन सिंह हुए ट्रोल, लोगों ने ढूंढी गलती

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 lucky coincidence
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: बस कुछ घंटों बाद ग्रहण के दौरान होंगे यह तीन चमत्कार

31 जनवरी 2018

know all myths and reality related to lunar eclipse 2018
Delhi NCR

चंद्रग्रहण 2018 पर सामने आई ऐसी सच्चाई जिससे दूर होंगे इससे जुड़े सारे वहम

31 जनवरी 2018

logic behind why moon will be seen in three colors at lunar eclipse 2018
Delhi NCR

तीन रंगों का चंद्रमा दिखने के पीछे है ये लॉजिक, देखें चंद्रग्रहण 2018 की पहली तस्वीर

31 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

chandra grahan on 31 january 2018 Kaal Sarp Yog effect on rashi
Dehradun

कालसर्प योग में लगेगा साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, इन राशियों के लिए होगा बेहद अशुभ

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse time dont miss this chance
Dehradun

चंद्रग्रहण के समय गलती से भी छोड़ा अगर यह मौका, तो फिर करना पड़ेगा सालों इंतजार

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse to be seen in india in these states at first
Delhi NCR

देश के इन राज्यों में सबसे पहले दिखेगा तीन रंगों वाला साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 supermoon earthquake reason
Dehradun

'ब्लूमून' की वजह से दहला उत्तर भारत, वैज्ञानिकों ने दिए बड़े खतरे के संकेत!

31 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse 2018 31 January sutak time solution
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: भारत में लग गया सूतक काल, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

31 जनवरी 2018

read here super moon and blue moon.
Lucknow

जानें, क्या है 'सुपर मून' व 'ब्लू मून', 174 साल बाद हो रही ये दुर्लभ घटना

31 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse will take after some hours
Dehradun

कुछ ही घंटों बाद लगने वाला है चंद्रग्रहण, इन मंत्रों का जाप कर करें राहु और चंद्र को खुश

31 जनवरी 2018

solution of rare lunar eclipse 2018 bad effect
Dehradun

आज शाम पड़ेगा दुर्लभ चंद्रग्रहण, अनिष्ट से बचने के लिए रखना होगा इन बातों का ध्यान

31 जनवरी 2018

Sacked BSF man moves High Court, wants his job back
Chandigarh

आखिर तेज बहादुर को क्यों बोलना पड़ा- खाना मांगा था, सरकार ने तो रोजी-रोटी ही छीन ली

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse good effect in Zodiac
Dehradun

यह उपाय करने से होगा कुंडली में चंद्र मजबूत, इस राशि के जातक दें विशेष ध्यान

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse on 31 january 2018
Chandigarh

150 साल बाद दुर्लभ चंद्रग्रहण आज, भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 गलतियां, अशुभ होगा

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 pregnant woman beware on this day
Dehradun

इनपर पड़ेगा चंद्रग्रहण का सबसे ज्यादा असर, बचना है तो बिल्कुल न करें यह काम

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan on today
Kanpur

चंद्रग्रहण काल में हुई चूक तो साल भर मुसीबतों से घिरे रहेंगे, भूत-प्रेतों और पितरों की आई याद तो...

31 जनवरी 2018

year first chandra grahan today ganga rti time chnaged
Varanasi

आज लग रहा वर्ष का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, बदला गंगा आरती का समय, इस समय लगेगा सूतक

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 bad effect for unmarried girl
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: कुंवारे लड़के और लड़कियां न देखें आज ग्रहण का चांद, वरना होगा नुकसान

31 जनवरी 2018

magh purnima on 31 january 2018, avoid driving in night
Chandigarh

पूर्णिमा की रात आज, घर से बाहर निकले तो ये काम बिल्कुल न करें, मुसीबत झेलेंगे

31 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.