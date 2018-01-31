बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a71b4b94f1c1b91268b7711","slug":"brave-daughters-of-india-three-sisters-appointed-lieutenant-in-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 3 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान पिता की 3 बेटियां और तीनों ही सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट, बताया कैसे रचा इतिहास?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:16 PM IST
एक किसान की तीन बेटियों ने एक साथ ज्वॉइन की आर्मी और लेफ्टिनेंट बनीं। इन तीनों बहनों की सक्सेस स्टोरी इतनी दिलचस्प है कि आप गर्व महसूस करेंगे।
