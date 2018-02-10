बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शत शत नमनः अपनी जान पर खेलकर बचा लिए कई महिलाओं के सुहाग, तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पानीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:09 PM IST
मजदूरी की बहादुरी को शत शत नमन, हिम्मत नहीं छोड़ी और इंजन को रोक लिया। अपनी जान दांव पर लगी थी, लेकिन कई महिलाओं के सुहाग बचा लिए।
