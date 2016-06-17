बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी रसोई, जहां रोजाना एक लाख लोग खाते हैं मुफ्त खाना
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 02:41 PM IST
दुनिया में एक इतनी बड़ी रसोई है, जहां एक घंटे में 25 हजार रोटियां बनती हैं और रोज लाखों लोग मुफ्त खाना खाते हैं। चौंक गए न जानकर, खुद देख लीजिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5763cea64f1c1be53811c83b","slug":"biggest-kitchen-of-the-world-in-golden-temple-amritsar-kitchen-cooking-for-millions-of-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.