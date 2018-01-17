बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आप भी मोबाइल पर ये लूडो गेम खेलते हैं तो ध्यान दें, अब जेल जाना पड़ सकता है!
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पठानकोट(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 07:51 PM IST
जब भी तीन-चार दोस्त इक्ट्ठे होते हैं और खाली समय होता है तो मोबाइल में लूडो गेम खेलना अब आम बात हो गई है लेकिन अब यह आपको जेल भी पहुंचा सकता है, जानें कैसे...
