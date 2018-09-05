बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8f7c23867a55487c0c25b4","slug":"ashok-chakra-winner-brave-daughter-neerja-bhanot-saved-lofe-of-360-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902...\u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 360 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पढ़ें...नीरजा भनोट ने कैसे बचाई थीं 360 लोगों की जान, बहादुरी की कहानी अब आई सामने
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 01:29 PM IST
ब्रेव डॉटर ऑफ इंडिया नीरजा भनोट ने अपनी जान देकर 360 लोगों की बचाई थी और वो भी ऐसे, जानकर पूरी दुनिया दंग रह गई थी, पढ़ें बहादुरी का किस्सा...
