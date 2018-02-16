बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a867e814f1c1b4e588b8e5e","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-two-boys-raped-and-killed-friend-mother-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u093e\u092a', \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्तों ने कर दिया 'पाप', जिंदा जलाई दोस्त की मां, बहन का घोंटा गला, वजह बस इतनी
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:23 PM IST
घर में घुसकर दो दोस्तों ने कर दिया 'पाप', दोस्त की मां को तो जिंदा जला दिया और बहन गला घोंट कर मार दी। वजह सामने आई तो सन्न रह गए सब।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a867e814f1c1b4e588b8e5e","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-two-boys-raped-and-killed-friend-mother-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u093e\u092a', \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a867e814f1c1b4e588b8e5e","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-two-boys-raped-and-killed-friend-mother-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u093e\u092a', \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a867e814f1c1b4e588b8e5e","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-two-boys-raped-and-killed-friend-mother-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u093e\u092a', \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a867e814f1c1b4e588b8e5e","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-two-boys-raped-and-killed-friend-mother-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u093e\u092a', \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a867e814f1c1b4e588b8e5e","slug":"amritsar-double-murder-two-boys-raped-and-killed-friend-mother-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u093e\u092a', \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.