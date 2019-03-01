बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c78d94cbdec22739e2a64ed","slug":"air-strike-in-pok-wing-commander-abhinandan-indian-prisoners-in-pakistan-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 '\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0902\u0926\u0928' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091c\u094b \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0928 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पाकिस्तान गए इन लोगों की नहीं थी 'अभिनंदन' जैसी किस्मत, पांच भारतीय जो लौटकर घर न आए
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 01:41 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की जेलों में कई भारतीय कैद हैं, लेकिन उनकी सभी किस्मत विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन जैसी नहीं है। जानिए, ऐसे ही पांच भारतीयों के बारे में, जो आज तक वतन लौटकर ही नहीं आए।
