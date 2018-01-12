बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5860c34f1c1ba73f8b45ce","slug":"aadhaar-card-link-with-mobile-via-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस नंबर पर कॉल करें और घर बैठे आधार कार्ड मोबाइल से लिंक करें, मिनटों में
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:52 PM IST
आधार कार्ड को मोबाइल से लिंक करने का काम अब घर बैठे ही चुटकियों में हो जाएगा। इसके लिए आपको बस एक नंबर पर कॉल करना होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5860c34f1c1ba73f8b45ce","slug":"aadhaar-card-link-with-mobile-via-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860c34f1c1ba73f8b45ce","slug":"aadhaar-card-link-with-mobile-via-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860c34f1c1ba73f8b45ce","slug":"aadhaar-card-link-with-mobile-via-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860c34f1c1ba73f8b45ce","slug":"aadhaar-card-link-with-mobile-via-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5860c34f1c1ba73f8b45ce","slug":"aadhaar-card-link-with-mobile-via-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.