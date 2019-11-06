शहर चुनें

550th Prakash Parv, Guru Nanak Dev Life Based Exhibition by Punjab Government

10 से ज्यादा देशों में 14 नामों से पुकारा जाता है गुरु नानक देव जी को, पाकिस्तानी कहते 'नानकशाह'

महेश कुमार, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर लोधी(कपूरथला), Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 12:26 PM IST
गुरु नानक देव जी
1 of 7
गुरु नानक देव जी
प्रथम पातशाही श्री गुरु नानक देव जी को 10 से ज्यादा देशों में 14 नामों से पुकारा जाता है। पाकिस्तानी उन्हें नानकशाह कहते हैं, तो भारत के वे गुरु नानक देव जी हैं।
550th prakash parv guru nanak dev 550th birth anniversary punjab government
गुरु नानक देव जी
गुरु नानक देव जी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी
गुरु नानक देव जी के जीवन पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
