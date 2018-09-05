बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8f60d6867a55487857d8b4","slug":"5-september-neerja-bhanot-death-anniversary-brave-daughter-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0935 \u0921\u0949\u091f\u0930\u0903 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 360 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रेव डॉटरः 23 साल की उम्र में जान देकर बचाई थीं 360 जिंदगियां, मौत पर पाकिस्तान भी रोया था
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 10:28 AM IST
हम आपको सुना रहे हैं देश की उस बहादुर बेटी की कहानी, जिसकी मौत पर पाकिस्तान ने भी आंसू बहाए थे। जिसने एक 'शिक्षक' की तरह दुनिया को वो सबक सिखाया, जो कोई न सिखा पाएगा।
