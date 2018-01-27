अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   1965 indo pak war, historical village hussainiwala border reality check

देखिए वो जगह, जहां साथियों की लाशें छोड़ भाग गए थे पाकिस्तानी सैनिक, मिली थी हार

मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 04:50 PM IST
1965 indo pak war, historical village hussainiwala border reality check
1 of 13
1965 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान की भारतीय फौज के हाथों करारी हार हुई थी और पाकिस्तानी सैनिक अपने साथियों की लाशों को छोड़कर भाग गए थे, देखिए वो जगह।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
indo pak war 1965 war hussainiwala border indian airforce indian army

Recommended

gangster vicky gounder encounter photos
Chandigarh

पुलिस ने खत्म किया खूंखार विक्की गौंडर का आतंक, देखिए एनकाउंटर की तस्वीरें

27 जनवरी 2018

rare surgery of lady teacher, one feet sponge found in womb
Chandigarh

लेडी टीचर की आंतड़ियों से निकली ऐसी चीज, देखकर डॉक्टरों के होश उड़ गए

27 जनवरी 2018

kasganj administration weakness causes riots in city
Agra

कासगंज बवालः पुलिस-प्रशासन की गलती से सुलग रहा पूरा शहर, अफसरों से हुईं बड़ी चूक

27 जनवरी 2018

Saturn and Mars together will disturb these zodiac
Dehradun

सावधान! शनि और मंगल मिलकर इन राशियों के जातकों को करेंगे परेशान

27 जनवरी 2018

tipu sultan portrait controversy : aap asked suggestions from bjp or rss
Delhi NCR

सं‌विधान में भी छपी है टीपू सुल्तान की फोटो, दिल्ली विधानसभा में लगाने पर ऐतराज क्यों...

27 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

see some interesting pics of at Home reception on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi NCR

PICS: जब राष्ट्रपति के ऐटहोम में पहुंचे आडवाणी तो महामह‌िम ने ऐसे क‌िया स्वागत, राहुल नजर आए अकेले

27 जनवरी 2018

last rite of dead boy in kasganj after talk with UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Agra

कासगंज बवालः रात में फिर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, CM के आश्वासन पर हुआ मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार

27 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 auction, uttarakhand player get high price
Dehradun

IPL 2018 Auction में उत्तराखंड के बेटे का जलवा, कीमत सुनकर नहीं होगा यकीन

27 जनवरी 2018

BJP MLA target his own party
Kanpur

बीजेपी विधायक के बगावती तेवर, बोले- योगी सरकार में नहीं हुआ कोई काम

27 जनवरी 2018

reliance jio data plans from 26 january
Chandigarh

JIO का बड़ा धमाका, और भी सस्ते कर दिए सभी प्लान, बढ़ा दिया डाटा

27 जनवरी 2018

most wanted gangster vicky gounder encounter
Chandigarh

आतंक का दूसरा नाम था और कत्ल करके लाश के पास भंगड़ा करता था, जानिए कौन?

27 जनवरी 2018

now passport making process become very easy
Dehradun

पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन के बिना भी मिल जाएगा पासपोर्ट, बस पूरी करनी होगी ये शर्त

27 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse on January 31
Kanpur

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: 176 साल बाद ऐसा महायोग, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

27 जनवरी 2018

yamunanagar school lady principal murderer shivansh nights in jail
Chandigarh

देखिए लेडी प्रिंसीपल का कातिल छात्र जेल में क्या कह रहा, कुछ ऐसे कट रही रातें

27 जनवरी 2018

after death of 22 cows in delhis burari people are terrified and doing work to save
Delhi NCR

22 गायों की मौत के बाद चारों ओर दहशत, कहीं ये तो नहीं है कारण

27 जनवरी 2018

good news for unemployed youth, register yourself
Dehradun

बेरोजगार हैं तो यहां कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन, खुद रोजगार देगा दरवाजे पर दस्तक

27 जनवरी 2018

wearing sub Inspector's uniform a women entered in Republic Day parade
Kanpur

पुलिस की वर्दी पहनकर गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में पहुंची महिला, फिर...

27 जनवरी 2018

Big changes in mercury place suffers five zodiac
Dehradun

28 जनवरी से हो रहा है ग्रहों में बड़ा बदलाव, मुश्किल में पड़ सकती हैं ये पांच राशियां

27 जनवरी 2018

passport verification rule changed
Chandigarh

गुड न्यूजः पासपोर्ट बनवाना अब और आसान हो गया, एक नियम में बड़ा बदलाव

27 जनवरी 2018

cm yogi said we will give employment to 20 lakh people
Lucknow

20 लाख लोगों को देंगे रोजगार, आने वाला ‌वित्तीय वर्ष युवाओं के नामः सीएम योगी

27 जनवरी 2018

B.tech student made modi bike
Lucknow

बीटेक छात्र ने बनाई बैटरी चालित मोदी बाइक, पढ़ें ये है खासियत

27 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.