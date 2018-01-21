बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लेडी प्रिंसीपल के कातिल छात्र ने बताई 'गुरु' को मारने की वजह, 7 बड़े खुलासे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:28 AM IST
गुरु का सम्मान करना चाहिए, लेकिन 12वीं का छात्र अपने ही स्कूल की प्रिंसीपल का कातिल बन गया। अब उसने पुलिस को कत्ल करने की वजह बताई।
