बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लड़की देखने को UK से आया था, हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि पहुंच गया जेल, जानिए क्यों?
अमित शर्मा/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:34 PM IST
युवक को मां-बाप ने लड़की दिखाने के लिए यूके से बुलाया था, लेकिन जैसे ही इंडिया में कदम रखा, वह सलाखों के पीछे पहुंच गया। जानिए क्यों...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a643a9f4f1c1b89268b590e","slug":"nri-taljeet-singh-jimmy-arrested-in-hindu-leader-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b UK \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.