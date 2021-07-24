बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Lightning strikes were reported in various villages of the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh five people lost their lives

मध्यप्रदेश: पन्ना जिले के विभिन्न गांवों में गिरी आकाशीय बिजली, पांच लोगों ने गंवाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पन्ना Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी Updated Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:22 PM IST

सार

मध्यप्रदेश में पन्ना जिले के विभिन्न गांवों में बिजली गिरने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि बिजली से घायल हुए कुछ लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है।
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मध्यप्रदेश में पन्ना जिले के विभिन्न गांवों में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से पांच लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर सामने आई है। जिला एसपी धर्मराज मीणा ने बताया कि बिजली से मारे गए एक शख्स के शव का पोस्टमॉर्टम होना अभी बाकी है।
विज्ञापन


उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली गिरने से घायल हुए कुछ अन्य लोगों का इलाज जारी है, जिनकी हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh madhya pradesh panna mp news madhya pradesh lightning strikes
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

CISCE Board Result 2021 LIVE
Education

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2021: परिणाम जारी, 10वीं का 99.98 फीसद व 12वीं 99.76 फीसद रहा पास प्रतिशत

24 जुलाई 2021

शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा
Bollywood

Raj Kundra: शिल्पा शेट्टी का दावा, 'पोर्न फिल्में नहीं बनाते थे राज', एप के कंटेंट पर जानकारी से किया इनकार

24 जुलाई 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: जानिए आने वाले हफ्ते आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (26 जुलाई से 01 अगस्त): इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे, किसको मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

24 जुलाई 2021

कोरोना के खिलाफ शरीर में एंटीबॉडीज
Health & Fitness

अध्ययन: इस आयुवर्ग में टीके की दोनों डोज के बाद भी कम पाई गई एंटीबॉडीज, संक्रमण का खतरा हो सकता है अधिक

24 जुलाई 2021

shilpa shetty
Bollywood

Raj Kundra Case: 'ऐसा कंटेंट दूसरे ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म भी बना रहे', पांच घंटे चली पूछताछ में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कही ये बातें

24 जुलाई 2021

मीराबाई चानू
Other Sports

मीराबाई ने रचा इतिहास: भारोत्तोलन में रजत पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय ओलंपियन, इस ओलंपिक में देश का पहला मेडल

24 जुलाई 2021

हंगामा 2 रिव्यू
Movie Reviews

Hungama 2 Review: चार चांद लगाने में नाकाम रहीं शिल्पा, प्रियदर्शन की फ्लॉप फिल्मों का सिलसिला जारी

24 जुलाई 2021

Ola Electric Scooter
Auto News

Ola Electric Scooter: ओला इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर जल्द होगा लॉन्च, लॉन्चिंग से पहले जानें 10 बड़ी बातें

24 जुलाई 2021

रेखा का फाइल फोटो
Agra

आगरा में मां-बच्चों की हत्या का मामला: रेखा ने सना खान नाम से बनाई थी फेसबुक आईडी, जैनुद से थी दोस्ती

24 जुलाई 2021

मीरा राजपूत
Bollywood

दिलचस्प: शाहिद की पत्नी मीरा राजपूत ने करवाई लिप सर्जरी? तस्वीर देखकर हैरान हुए फैंस

24 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited