मध्यप्रदेश: पन्ना जिले के विभिन्न गांवों में गिरी आकाशीय बिजली, पांच लोगों ने गंवाई जान

Madhya Pradesh | A total of 5 causalities due to lightning strikes were reported in different villages in Panna dist
Post mortem of one is still pending. Treatment of few others injured due to lightning strikes is underway. They are in stable condition: Dharmraj Meena, Panna SP pic.twitter.com/0gix0Wh5GB— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021
