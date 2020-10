कमलनाथ ने इमरती देवी को कहा आइटम, शिवराज देंगे मौन धरना, कहा- शर्म आनी चाहिए

It's an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to MP's daughters/sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It's a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate. Shame on him: MP CM https://t.co/YSbqd8PHGH pic.twitter.com/As4JvhgfLF