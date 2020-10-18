शहर चुनें
मध्यप्रदेश: कमलनाथ ने की इमरती देवी के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी, भाजपा ने की चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 05:43 PM IST
कमलनाथ
कमलनाथ - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में विधानसभा उपचुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर जारी है। चुनावी भाषण के दौरान नेताओं की जुबान फिसली रही है।
भाषण देते देते नेता अपनी मर्यादा को भी ताक पर रख देते हैं। दरअसल, मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ डबरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आयोजित एक जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने बात बात में कैबिनेट मंत्री इमरती देवी के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी की। 
 
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कमलनाथ ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की प्रत्याशी एवं कैबिनेट कैबिनेट मंत्री इमरती देवी को 'आइटम' कहा। मालूम हो कि इमरती देवी कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुई हैं। कमलनाथ ने इमरती देवी के बारे में कहा कि 'आप तो उसे मुझसे ज्यादा पहचानते हैं, आपको मुझे पहले ही सावधान कर देना चाहिए था, ये क्या 'आइटम' है।

भाजपा इकाई ने चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत 
मध्यप्रदेश की भाजपा इकाई ने राज्य के पूर्व सीएम और कांग्रेस नेता कमलनाथ के खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत की है। बता दें कि कमलनाथ ने एक चुनावी रैली में भाजपा नेता व कैबिनेट मंत्री इमरती देवी को 'आइटम' कहा था।




कमलनाथ माफी मांगे- सीएम शिवराज सिंह 
खुद को ‘मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम’ बताने वाले ऐसी ‘अमर्यादित भाषा’ का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं? नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर देश नारी की उपासना कर रहा है, ऐसे में आपके बयान से आपकी ओछी मानसिकता झलकती है। बेहतर होगा कि आप अपने शब्द वापिस लें और इमरती देवी सहित प्रदेश की हर बेटी से माफी मांगें।
 
सोशल मीडिया पर लोग कर रहे हैं कमलनाथ के इस बयान की निंदा 
 
city & states madhya pradesh

