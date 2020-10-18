मध्यप्रदेश: कमलनाथ ने की इमरती देवी के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी, भाजपा ने की चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत

#WATCH: Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai: Former Madhya Pradesh CM & Congress leader Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/eW76f2z8gU— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020
Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party unit submits complaint to Election Commission against Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath for 'referring to BJP leader Imarti Devi as "item" at an election rally'.— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020
खुद को ‘मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम’ बताने वाले ऐसी ‘अमर्यादित भाषा’ का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं? नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर देश नारी की उपासना कर रहा है, ऐसे में आपके बयान से आपकी ओछी मानसिकता झलकती है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020
बेहतर होगा कि आप अपने शब्द वापिस लें और इमरती देवी सहित प्रदेश की हर बेटी से माफी माँगें।
पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ के बोल...— Vinod Arya (@VinodAr04717939) October 18, 2020
पहले सावधान कर देते...क्या आईटम है.....मन्त्री इमरती देवी
डबरा की सभा मे@OfficeOfKNath @ChouhanShivraj @brajeshabpnews @ImartiDevi pic.twitter.com/faS6jmVx84
अरे कमल नाथ इतने नीचे गिर जाओगे यह पता नहीं था..नारी सम्मान की बात सिर्फ दिखावे के लिए करते हो— Tushar Dwivedi (@TusharDwivediS) October 18, 2020
जिस तरह से कमलनाथ ने एक सम्मानीय महिला,एक जनप्रतिनिधि,एक कैबिनेट मंत्री श्रीमती @ImartiDevi के प्रति अपमानजनक शब्द कहे इसके लिए इनको जनता ही सबक सिखाएगी@SuhasBhagatBJP @nisheethsharan pic.twitter.com/FLIZlI7sPw
