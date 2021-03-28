बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Bhopal ›   CM Shivraj Singh appealed to protect from Corona virus

सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने कहा: जब क्रिकेट के भगवान कोरोना से अछूते नहीं रहे, तो आप और हम क्या हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sun, 28 Mar 2021 12:09 AM IST

सार

  • सीएम चौहान ने ट्वीट में कहा, सचिन जी के शीघ्र ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।
विज्ञापन
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शनिवार को कहा कि जब क्रिकेट के भगवान कहे जाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर भी कोविड-19 से अछूते नहीं रह सकते, तो आप और हम क्या हैं?
विज्ञापन


चौहान ने ट्वीट किया कि जब क्रिकेट के भगवान भी कोविड-19 से अछूते नहीं रह सकते, तो आप और हम क्या हैं? कृपया मास्क लगाएं, सावधानी बरतें, अपने आप को और आपके अपनों को कोविड-19 से बचाएं। उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि सचिन जी के शीघ्र ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bhopal cm shivraj singh chauhan mp news madhya pradesh
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा विधायक अरुण नारंग को बचाती पुलिस
Chandigarh

पंजाब में भाजपा विधायक संग बदसलूकी : किसानों की भीड़ ने नग्न कर पीटा, कालिख पोतने की भी कोशिश

27 मार्च 2021

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

कोरोना का कहर : महाराष्ट्र में 15 अप्रैल तक बढ़े प्रतिबंध, गोवा के दोनों जिलों में धारा 144 लगाई

27 मार्च 2021

Amrapali Dubey
Lifestyle

आम्रपाली दुबे: बनना चाहती थी डॉक्टर लेकिन एक्ट्रेस बन आज हैं करोड़ों की मालकिन, चलती हैं इन लग्जरी कारों से

27 मार्च 2021

Renault Kiger
Auto News

सब-कॉम्पैक्ट SUV की खूबियां: हैचबैक की तुलना में इसलिए लोकप्रिय हो रही हैं सब-4-मीटर एसयूवी कारें

27 मार्च 2021

मास्टर रवि, बेबी गुड्डू
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: बचपन में खूब चमके ये 'सितारे', अब दिखेंगे तो पहचान भी नहीं पाएंगे आप

27 मार्च 2021

1 अप्रैल से क्या-क्या होगा महंगा
Tech Diary

अप्रैल 2021: मोबाइल से लेकर चार्जर, सोलर लैंप और टीवी तक होंगे महंगे, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

27 मार्च 2021

ममता बनर्जी और भाजपा नेता प्रलय पाल
India News

सियासत : नंदीग्राम में जीत के लिए ममता ने भाजपा नेता से लगाई गुहार? कथित कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल

27 मार्च 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

प्लेइंग XI: क्या कुलदीप की होगी छुट्टी? निर्णायक मुकाबले में ऐसी हो सकती है भारत की अंतिम एकादश

27 मार्च 2021

सत्येंद्र जैन
Delhi

कोरोना: क्या दिल्ली में लगेगा लॉकडाउन? स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन बोले- इससे समाधान मिलना मुश्किल

27 मार्च 2021

Auto Expo 2020 Concept Cars
Automobiles

ऑटो ट्रेंड: मिडिल क्लास को क्यों भा रही हैं मिड-साइज SUV, इस सेगमेंट में 'तड़का' लगाने आ रही हैं ये शानदार गाड़ियां

27 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X