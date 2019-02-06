शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Bhopal district declared as dry two years jail on breaking orders

प्रशासन ने भोपाल को सूखा जिला घोषित किया, पाबंदियां तोड़ने पर दो साल की जेल 

अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 09:16 PM IST
Bhopal district declared as dry two years jail on breaking orders
भोपाल जिले के कलेक्टर सुदाम खाडे ने जिले को सूखा घोषित कर दिया है। उन्होंने एक नोट के जरिए यह आदेश दिया है। उन्होंने कई शर्तें लगा रखी हैं और ये शर्तें 31 जुलाई तक मान्य रहेगी।
खाडे ने नोट में लिखा है कि 2018 में 795.78 मि.मी.  वर्षा हुई जो सामान्य वर्षा से 26.6 प्रतिशत कम है। जबकि 20217 में भी वर्षा औसत के अनुरुप नहीं हुई थी। उन्होंने नोट में लिखा है कि भोपाल मध्यप्रदेश परिक्षण अधिनियम 1986 और संशोधन 2002 में धारा 3 के तहत भोपाल जिले को सूखा घोषित करता हूं। 
खाडे ने जल वृद्धि के लिए जिले में कई पाबंदियां लगाई हैं। नदी, नहर, जलधारा, झील, जलाशय, नाला, नलकूप या कुआं से किसी भी साधन के द्वारा जल निकालने से मना कर दिया गया है। वहीं कानून की अवहेलना करने पर दो वर्ष तक की जेल या दो हजार तक का जुर्माना देना पड़ सकता है। 

drought state dry sudam khade district collector rivers dam
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज सरकार ने दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को दिया था घर, कमलनाथ ने वापस लिया

तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री रहे शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पीड़िता के लिए पुनर्वास पैकेज की घोषणा की थी। जिसमें इंदौर में एक एक घर और दुकान आवंटन करना शामिल था।

7 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में मिली 15 महीने की कुपोषित बच्ची, केवल चार किलो है वजन

7 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार
Madhya Pradesh

डॉक्टर को ड्राइवर की पत्नी से हुआ प्यार, हत्या कर लाश के टुकड़े एसिड से गलाए

6 फरवरी 2019

Rina Mitra- Rishi kumar shukla
Madhya Pradesh

CBI निदेशक की रेस में आगे रहीं रीना मित्रा ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- 'एक दिन में कैसे हुई नियुक्ति?'

6 फरवरी 2019

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: मांस खाने वाले और शराब पीने वाले नहीं बन सकते पुजारी, सरकार ने तय किए नियुक्ति के मानक

6 फरवरी 2019

in hoarding CM Kamal Nath as 'Hanuman evam Gau Bhakt' and Rahul Gandhi as 'Ram bhakt
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल : स्वागत पोस्टर में राहुल को बताया 'राम भक्त' तो कमलनाथ बने 'हनुमान एवं गौ भक्त'

6 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई की खास पहल- पति देर से घर लौटा तो पत्नी बॉस से कर सकेगी शिकायत

6 फरवरी 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में कमलनाथ का 10 लाख कर्मचारियों, 41 लाख बुजुर्गों को तोहफा, 2 फीसदी डीए मंजूर

6 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : 4 साल की मासूम के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाला टीचर 2 मार्च को चढ़ेगा फांसी पर

4 फरवरी 2019

ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला
Madhya Pradesh

नए सीबीआई चीफ ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला का डोभाल कनेक्शन...!

3 फरवरी 2019

