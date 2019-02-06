प्रशासन ने भोपाल को सूखा जिला घोषित किया, पाबंदियां तोड़ने पर दो साल की जेल 

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal district collector Sudam Khade declares the district as drought affected. A list of conditions has been issued in the light of the matter. The conditions will remain applicable till 31st July, 2019. pic.twitter.com/LpsKLDRXdd— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री रहे शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पीड़िता के लिए पुनर्वास पैकेज की घोषणा की थी। जिसमें इंदौर में एक एक घर और दुकान आवंटन करना शामिल था।
7 फरवरी 2019