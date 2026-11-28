#WATCH | Balrampur: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The most significant aspect of this bill, which addresses the concerns raised by our South Indian states regarding the potential implications of a new delimitation process, is that it uses the 2011 Census as its basis. The existing number of seats in each state will remain intact, with provisions for an increase. Specifically, there will be a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats, both in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, and a mechanism will be established, through the Election Commission, to implement women's reservation on a rotational basis for an initial period of 15 years. This is a vital initiative. It is highly commendable that this proposal seeks to ensure at least 33% representation for half of India's population in the national Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies, all without altering existing social or geographical boundaries." He adds, "I urge all 80 Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support this bill and contribute to paving the way for the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. This is an excellent opportunity to foster a prosperous India through the empowerment of women; we must extend our full support and cooperation to realise the vision of a self-reliant and developed nation. I appeal to all Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support this bill and help clear the path for the implementation of women's reservation."

विज्ञापन