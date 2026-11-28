यूपी: परिसीमन विधेयक को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी पर योगी ने जताया आभार, बोले- 2029 से लागू होगा महिला आरक्षण
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने परिसीमन संबंधी विधेयक को केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की मंजूरी मिलने का स्वागत किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे वर्ष 2029 से नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम लागू करने का रास्ता साफ होगा। प्रस्तावित सीट वृद्धि से संसद और विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं को 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने की दिशा में प्रगति होगी।
विस्तार
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने परिसीमन संबंधी विधेयक को केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की मंजूरी मिलने का स्वागत किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे वर्ष 2029 से नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम लागू करने का रास्ता साफ होगा। संसद और विधानसभाओं की सीटों में 50 प्रतिशत वृद्धि के प्रस्ताव से महिलाओं को 33 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ने का अवसर मिलेगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने इसे देश की राजनीति में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण कदम बताते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के प्रति आभार जताया।
#WATCH | Balrampur: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The most significant aspect of this bill, which addresses the concerns raised by our South Indian states regarding the potential implications of a new delimitation process, is that it uses the 2011 Census as its basis. The existing number of seats in each state will remain intact, with provisions for an increase. Specifically, there will be a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats, both in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, and a mechanism will be established, through the Election Commission, to implement women's reservation on a rotational basis for an initial period of 15 years. This is a vital initiative. It is highly commendable that this proposal seeks to ensure at least 33% representation for half of India's population in the national Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies, all without altering existing social or geographical boundaries." He adds, "I urge all 80 Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support this bill and contribute to paving the way for the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. This is an excellent opportunity to foster a prosperous India through the empowerment of women; we must extend our full support and cooperation to realise the vision of a self-reliant and developed nation. I appeal to all Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support this bill and help clear the path for the implementation of women's reservation."— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम संसद से पहले ही पारित हो चुका है। अब केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के निर्णय से इसे लागू करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ने का अवसर मिला है। परिसीमन के माध्यम से लोकसभा और विधानसभाओं की सीटों में प्रस्तावित वृद्धि महिलाओं के राजनीतिक प्रतिनिधित्व का विस्तार करने में सहायक होगी।
महिलाओं की राजनीतिक भागीदारी बढ़ाने की दिशा में बड़ा कदम
योगी ने कहा कि नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम का उद्देश्य संसद और राज्य विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करना है। परिसीमन संबंधी प्रस्ताव से वर्ष 2029 में इसे लागू करने की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण प्रगति होगी। इससे महिलाओं को राजनीति में आगे आने और निर्णय लेने की प्रक्रिया में भागीदारी के नए अवसर मिलेंगे।
#WATCH | Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits a Gaushala after offering prayers at Maa Pateshwari Temple, feeds fodder and jaggery to cattle. https://t.co/r20I33KVvn— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026
महिला सशक्तीकरण में आगे बढ़ रहा उत्तर प्रदेश
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश महिला सशक्तीकरण के क्षेत्र में लगातार आगे बढ़ रहा है। शासन-प्रशासन सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ रही है। प्रदेश सरकार महिलाओं को आगे बढ़ने के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के लिए निरंतर काम कर रही है। महिलाओं की बढ़ती हिस्सेदारी प्रदेश के विकास में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रही है।
मुख्यमंत्री ने विश्वास जताया कि परिसीमन संबंधी प्रस्ताव नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम की परिकल्पना को साकार करने में सहायक होगा। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल का पुनः आभार जताते हुए देश और प्रदेश की आधी आबादी को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दीं।