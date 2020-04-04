शहर चुनें

योगी सरकार ने बनाया 'यूपी कोविड-केयर फंड', मुख्यमंत्री की अपील- विधायक करें योगदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 03:30 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की बेहतरी के लिए 'यूपी कोविड-केयर फंड' का निर्माण किया है साथ ही विधायकों व आमजन से योगदान करने की अपील की है।
उन्होंने कहा कि हम पीपीई किट्स, एन-95 मास्क और वेंटिलेटर निर्माण की योजना भी बना रहे हैं। जिससे कि प्रदेश की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को बेहतर किया जा सके।
  वहीं, विधान परिषद के सभापति रमेश यादव ने सभी सदस्यों को पत्र लिखकर विधायक निधि से एक-एक करोड़ रुपये का योगदान 'उत्तर प्रदेश कोविड केयर फंड' में करने की अपील की है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

