योगी सरकार ने बनाया 'यूपी कोविड-केयर फंड', मुख्यमंत्री की अपील- विधायक करें योगदान

वहीं, विधान परिषद के सभापति रमेश यादव ने सभी सदस्यों को पत्र लिखकर विधायक निधि से एक-एक करोड़ रुपये का योगदान 'उत्तर प्रदेश कोविड केयर फंड' में करने की अपील की है।
We've setup 'UP COVID-Care Fund' for strengthening of health care system in the state. This will help in establishment of more testing labs. We also aim to start manufacturing unit for PPE kits,N95 masks&ventilators.I appeal to all incl all MLAs to contribute to the fund: UP CM pic.twitter.com/4s7YeOsOr4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2020
