यूपी: प्रदेश सरकार ने अयोध्या एयरपोर्ट का लैंड लीज एग्रीमेंट एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी को सौंपा

Uttar Pradesh government hands over Ayodhya airport land lease agreement to Airport Authority of India in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/NCTeO3bIUF— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.