The Kerala Story: 'द केरल स्टोरी' यूपी में टैक्स फ्री, 12 मई को पूरी कैबिनेट के साथ फिल्म देखेंगे सीएम योगी

फिल्म 'द केरल स्टोरी' यूपी में टैक्स फ्री होगी। इसकी जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने खुद ट्वीट कर देखी। मुख्यमंत्री योगी 12 मई को पूरी कैबिनेट के साथ फिल्म देखेंगे।

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, tweets CM Yogi Adityanath. https://t.co/kAI031uLTz pic.twitter.com/CoeC0Jg1a5