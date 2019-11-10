शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   Sunni Central Waqf Board says we will decide on accepting land till 26 November.

मस्जिद के लिए जमीन लेने पर 26 नवंबर को बैठक में फैसला करेगा सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 04:34 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अयोध्या मामले के प्रमुख पक्ष सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष जुफर फारुकी का कहना है कि मस्जिद के लिए पांच एकड़ जमीन हमें लेनी चाहिए या नहीं इसका फैसला बोर्ड की 26 नवंबर को होने वाली बैठक में लिया जाएगा। बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले पर फैसला सुनाते हुए रामजन्मभूमि की जमीन रामलला को दे दी। वहीं, मस्जिद के पांच एकड़ जमीन देने का आदेश केंद्र सरकार को दिया है।
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव व अटल बिहारी व भाजपा संरक्षक लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: निर्माण व समाधान की आस लिए दुनिया से विदा हो गए कई किरदार तो कुछ पर बुढ़ापे की मार

10 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री वीपी सिंह, मुलायम व मायावती।
Faizabad

अयोध्या आंदोलन से बदली यूपी की सियासत, हिंदुत्व बना केंद्र और संघ बना राजनीतिक शक्तिकेंद्र

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या पर फैसला आने के बाद दिखी हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता की मिसाल।
Lucknow

यूपी की राजनीति की दिशा और दशा बदलेगा अयोध्या पर फैसला, भाजपा को मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

10 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाते हिंदू और मुस्लिम समाज के लोग
Lucknow

राममय हुई अयोध्या, मुस्लिम बोले-'यह खुदाई की जीत है, राम और खुदा सब एक हैं'

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामले पर फैसला देने वाले पांच जज
India News

Ayodhya Verdict 2019: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पांच जज जिन्होंने अयोध्या मामले पर सुनाया फैसला

10 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

अयोध्या फैसले पर सामने आया सलीम खान का बयान, पीएम मोदी के लिए कही बड़ी बात

10 नवंबर 2019

Salim Khan and Salman Khan
salim khan
सलीम खान
देश को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Bollywood

अयोध्या फैसले पर सामने आया सलीम खान का बयान, पीएम मोदी के लिए कही बड़ी बात

10 नवंबर 2019

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ayodhya decision ram mandir decision today ram mandir news ram mandir sc decision
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: थोड़ी देर में सरकार बनाने पर भाजपा करेगी फैसला, शिवसेना-एनसीपी में भी सुगबुगाहट तेज

10 नवंबर 2019

Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Sahane
Bollywood

4 साल बड़ी एक्ट्रेस से आशुतोष राणा ने रचाई थी शादी, बेहद दिलचस्प है दोनों की लव स्टोरी

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

कमाई में भी पति को टक्कर देती हैं इन 5 कोरियोग्राफर्स की पत्नियां, क्या आपने कभी देखी हैं?

10 नवंबर 2019

smartphone virus
Mobile Apps

आपके फोन में भी मौजूद है यह एप, तो हो जाएं सावधान, नहीं तो खाली हो जाएगा बैंक अकाउंट

10 नवंबर 2019

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

इंडियन आइडल 11: Oops मोमेंट की शिकार हुईं नेहा कक्कड़, स्टेज पर कर रही थीं डांस और फिर...

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
how to tearn money Post Office Scheme for big profit and better returns
Personal Finance

पोस्ट ऑफिस की इन तीन योजनाओं से आपको होगा सबसे ज्यादा मुनाफा

10 नवंबर 2019

एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाते हिंदू और मुस्लिम समाज के लोग
Lucknow

राममय हुई अयोध्या, मुस्लिम बोले-'यह खुदाई की जीत है, राम और खुदा सब एक हैं'

10 नवंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: 'वीकेंड का वॉर' के बाद सलमान पर भड़कीं सीजन सात की विनर, बोलीं- 'मैं हैरान रह गई'

10 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ढाई साल में पूरा हो सकता है राम मंदिर का निर्माण, 100 करोड़ आएगी लागत

10 नवंबर 2019

Jio brought changes in its 149 rupee plan
Tech Diary

जियो ने 149 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बड़ा बदलाव, कम हुई वैधता

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या
Faizabad

'अधिग्रहित क्षेत्र से ही मस्जिद के लिए दी जाए पांच एकड़ जमीन, जिससे कायम हो सौहार्द'

अयोध्या के एक वार्ड के पार्षद हाजी असद अहमद का कहना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट को पांच एकड़ जमीन अधिग्रहित 67 एकड़ क्षेत्र से ही दी जाए जिससे कि एक तरफ मंदिर की घंटियां बजे और दूसरी तरफ अजान हो।

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हाजी महबूब।
Faizabad

Ayodhya Verdict: हाजी महबूब ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का किया स्वागत, कहा- शांति व सौहार्द जरूरी

9 नवंबर 2019

महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास
Faizabad

महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास ने कहा, रामलला की जमीन पर करेंगे भव्य राम मंदिर का निर्माण

9 नवंबर 2019

परिक्रमा का एक दृश्य।
Faizabad

पंचकोसी परिक्रमा पूरी होते ही अयोध्या में सील होने लगीं गलियां और सड़कें

7 नवंबर 2019

an appeal been made from mosques to ramain calm on upcoming decision on ayodhya issue
Faizabad

अयोध्या में नमाज के बाद मस्जिदों से अपील, दोनों पक्ष करें फैसले का सम्मान

8 नवंबर 2019

one died in accident
Faizabad

चोरी से भैंस लादने आया वाहन पलटा, एक की मौत

9 नवंबर 2019

railway
Faizabad

रेलवे व बस स्टेशन पर भी कड़ी सुरक्षा

10 नवंबर 2019

railway
Faizabad

रेलवे व बस स्टेशन पर भी कड़ी सुरक्षा

10 नवंबर 2019

drowened
Faizabad

नदी में डूबकर किशोर की मौत

9 नवंबर 2019

school closed
Faizabad

स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

9 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में किसकी बनेगी सरकार? भाजपा को न्योता, शिवसेना बोली कांग्रेस राज्य की दुश्मन नहीं

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी हलचल तेज हो गई है। राज्यपाल ने भाजपा को सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया। इधर शिवसेना ने अपने मुखपत्र सामना में भाजपा की तुलना हिटलर से कर दी।

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:28

Ayodhya Verdict: आसान नहीं था अयोध्या विवाद का निपटारा, 200 साल पुराना है इतिहास

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:31

ढाई साल में तैयार हो सकता है राम मंदिर, 50 फीसदी काम है पूरा

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:17

Ayodhya Verdict: फैसले के बाद अयोध्यावासियों ने घरों में जलाए दीप, सरयू पर खास आरती

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 6:12

9 नवंबर 2019 की तारीख बनी इतिहास, अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले की ये हैं बड़ी बातें

9 नवंबर 2019

Related

ram nagri
Faizabad

बंदिशों से परेशान रहे शहर से लेकर देहात तक के कारोबारी और आम लोग

9 नवंबर 2019

hospital
Faizabad

डेंगू मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 129

9 नवंबर 2019

weather
Faizabad

नहीं छट रहे बादल

9 नवंबर 2019

ram nagri seal
Faizabad

अयोध्या रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

9 नवंबर 2019

बाजार में बिक्री के लिए रखी सब्जियां।
Faizabad

फैसले की आहट से घरों में सब्जियां जमा करने की होड़

7 नवंबर 2019

girl died in accident
Faizabad

सड़क किनारे खड़ी बालिका को वाहन ने कुचला, मौत

9 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited