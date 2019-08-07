शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   stoty of kashmiries

कश्मीरी बातचीत- 72 साल बाद पूरा होगा पुश्तैनी मकान देखने का सपना

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 01:45 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
72 साल बाद पूरा होगा पुश्तैनी घर देखने का सपना
विज्ञापन
लखनऊ। 72 साल पहले बंटवारे के समय 1947 में हुए दंगों के बाद पूरा परिवार दंगाइयों से घिर गया था। पिताजी बताते हैं कि तब वह 24 साल के थे और पूरा परिवार बारामूला के बर्बरशां इलाके में रहता था। बमुश्किल पिता जी परिवार के सदस्यों को बचा कर कश्मीर में अपना सब कुछ छोड़कर निकल पाए। इसके बाद उन्होंने लखनऊ में अपने एक रिश्तेदार के यहां पनाह लेकर पढ़ाई पूरी की। सिविल एविएशन में कॅरिअर बनाते हुए पायलट की नौकरी कर लखनऊ में ही बस गए।
हम तीनों भाईयों का जन्म लखनऊ में हुआ और यहीं शिक्षा प्राप्त कर कॅरिअर बनाया लेकिन सभी के दिल में कश्मीर में अपने पूर्वजों का पुश्तैनी घर देखने की इच्छा लगातार बनी रही। मोदी सरकार द्वारा अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म किए जाने के ऐतिहासिक फैसले से अब अपने पूर्वजों की जमीन व पुश्तैनी घर देखने का सपना पूरा होगा। हम तीनों भाई स्थिति सामान्य होते ही एक साथ पुश्तैनी घर को देखने बारामूला जाएंगे और सब कुछ अनुकूल रहने पर हर संभव स्तर पर पुराने पुश्तैनी घर को खरीदकर इसे पाने का सपना पूरा करेंगे। - पवन, असीम, विशाल पिता पूरन प्रकाश टिक्कू के साथ
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

क्या कश्मीर के बहाने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साध रहे हैं अनुराग कश्यप? बोले- जिस तरीके से यह हुआ सही नहीं

6 अगस्त 2019

PM MODI, ANURAG KASHYAP
anurag kashyap
anurag kashyap
Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

क्या कश्मीर के बहाने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साध रहे हैं अनुराग कश्यप? बोले- जिस तरीके से यह हुआ सही नहीं

6 अगस्त 2019

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद लोग मनाते जश्न
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें: जम्मू में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने का कुछ इस तरह मना जश्न, लगे भारत माता की जय के नारे

6 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

अनुच्छेद 370: पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने की यूएन से दखल देने की अपील

6 अगस्त 2019

शाहिद अफरीदी
shahid afridi
शाहिद आफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

अनुच्छेद 370: पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने की यूएन से दखल देने की अपील

6 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म करने के फैसले पर इमोशनल हुए अनुपम खेर, बोले- ये एक कैंसर था

6 अगस्त 2019

anupam kher poem
Anupam Kher, Raju Kher
anupam kher
Anupam Kher With PM Modi
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म करने के फैसले पर इमोशनल हुए अनुपम खेर, बोले- ये एक कैंसर था

6 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और एंटोनियो गुटेरेस
World

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद अमेरिका का आया बयान, यूएन ने कहा- संयम बरतें भारत-पाक

6 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद अब कश्मीर में घर खरीदना चाहता है टीवी का ये 'राम'

6 अगस्त 2019

गुरमीत चौधरी और पीएम मोदी
Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
kangana ranaut
Paresh Rawal
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद अब कश्मीर में घर खरीदना चाहता है टीवी का ये 'राम'

6 अगस्त 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व-प्रसिद्द ज्योतिषाचार्य से।
Astrology

कब और कैसे मिलेगी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व-प्रसिद्द ज्योतिषाचार्य से।
विज्ञापन
Artical 370 kashmir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होने पर तीनों खान ने साधी चुप्पी, अमिताभ और अक्षय सहित ये स्टार्स भी खामोश

6 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Opinion

नए कानून से देश में नया भूगोल : तब ऐसे सवाल क्यों नहीं उठाए गए?

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Pakistani Actors
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने पर पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स का हुआ ऐसा हाल, एक-एक ट्वीट में झलक रहा है दर्द

6 अगस्त 2019

धारा 370 (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक देश एक झंडा एक विधान पर आज लोकसभा में लगेगी मुहर, यहां जानें सबकुछ

6 अगस्त 2019

Pregnancy
India News

किराये की कोख के कारोबार पर रोक लगाने वाले विधेयक को लोकसभा की मंजूरी  

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
payal rohtagi, gulam nabi azad
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होने का विरोध करने पर गुलाम नबी आजाद पर भड़कीं ये एक्ट्रेस, किया आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट

6 अगस्त 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

'हम आपके हैं कौन' के लिए माधुरी ने ली थी सबसे ज्यादा फीस, 100 करोड़ कमाने वाली बनी थी पहली फिल्म

6 अगस्त 2019

ekta kaul
Television

अनुच्छेद 370 हटते ही खुश हुई ये कश्मीरी एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- 'शादी करते ही छिन गया था अधिकार अब वापस मिला'

6 अगस्त 2019

Prabhas
Bollywood

क्या सच में 'साहो' की रिलीज के बाद इस लड़की से शादी कर लेंगे प्रभास, अब सच्चाई आई सामने

6 अगस्त 2019

PM MODI, ANURAG KASHYAP
Bollywood

क्या कश्मीर के बहाने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साध रहे हैं अनुराग कश्यप? बोले- जिस तरीके से यह हुआ सही नहीं

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह ने किया 370 हटाने का समर्थन, कहा- इस पर राजनीति न करें

कांग्रेस पार्टी ने भले ही जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का विरोध किया हो लेकिन रायबरेली की सदर सीट से कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह ने मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले का स्वागत किया है।

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
stories of kashmiries
Lucknow

आंतकवादियों ने दी थी धमकी, बेटे कश्मीर आएंगे तो गोली मार देंगे

7 अगस्त 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

370 और 35ए हटाने पर केंद्र के फैसले का मायावती ने किया स्वागत, बोलीं- बौद्ध अनुयाई काफी खुश

6 अगस्त 2019

for treatment agitation on road
Lucknow

लोहिया संस्थान हड़ताल

7 अगस्त 2019

Strike in kgmu and lohia sansthan
Lucknow

केजीएमयू में हड़ताल से लड़खड़ाई चिकित्सा व्यवस्था

7 अगस्त 2019

story of kashmir
Lucknow

अभिनवगुप्त और शारदापीठ पर शोध में आएगी तेजी

7 अगस्त 2019

action on r sons by lda
Lucknow

आरसंस की पांच एकड़ में बस रही कॉलोनी तोड़ेगा एलडीए

7 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश यादव व गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Lucknow

जम्मू कश्मीर पर केंद्र के फैसले पर अखिलेश यादव ने दिया बयान, कही ये बातें

5 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने पर बोले योगी, ऐतिहासिक भूल सुधारी, भारत में कश्मीर का पूर्ण एकीकरण

6 अगस्त 2019

dirtyness in upasna express
Lucknow

उपासना एक्सप्रेस की पैंटीज कार में मिली गंदगी

7 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

सक्सेस पार्टी में पहुंची तुलसी कुमार, लाइव परफॉर्मेंस देकर फैंस को बनाया दीवाना

तेरा बन जाउंगा, ओ साकी साकी रे और आने वाली फिल्म साहो का गाना एन्नी सोणी क्यों....ये सारे टी सीरीज़ के गाने इस वक्त हिट हैं। भूषण कुमार की बहन तुलसी कुमार ने इन सभी गानों को गाया है। इनके हिट होने पर तुलसी कुमार ने सक्सेस पार्टी रखी है।

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 1:38

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने एम्स में ली आखिरी सांस, शोक की लहर

7 अगस्त 2019

मोदी 2:16

इतिहास बना-भूगोल बदला, लोकसभा में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुनर्गठन बिल पास

6 अगस्त 2019

जामयांग सेरिंग 19:43

अनुच्छेद 370 पर लद्दाख से भाजपा सांसद का जोरदार भाषण, पीएम मोदी ने भी की तारीफ

6 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:53

चांद पर पहुंचने के लिए 4 दिन की बजाय 48 दिन क्यों ले रहा चंद्रयान-2

6 अगस्त 2019

Related

Foundation course for mbbs students
Lucknow

केजीएमयू छात्रों को सिखाएगा डॉक्टरी के गुर

7 अगस्त 2019

Due to strike in kgmu trauma overload
Lucknow

हड़ताल से ट्रॉमा हुआ ओवरलोड, इलाज के लिए दो तीन घंटे का इंतजार

7 अगस्त 2019

story of kashmiries
Lucknow

कश्मीर की खूबसूरत वादियां बुला रही हैं हमें

7 अगस्त 2019

high alert
Lucknow

कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाए जाने के बाद पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में जारी हुआ हाई अलर्ट

5 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

यूपी: सरकार ने रद्द की सभी अफसरों की छुट्टियां, 15 अगस्त तक किसी को कोई अवकाश नहीं

5 अगस्त 2019

Lawyer of Unnao rape case victim will be shifted to Delhi today.
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के बाद वकील को भी आज कर सकते हैं एयरलिफ्ट

6 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited