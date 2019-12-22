तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेताओं के आने से बढ़ सकता है तनाव, नहीं देंगे लखनऊ आने की इजाजत: DGP

UP DGP, OP Singh: We have come to know that some political leaders of Trinamool Congress want to visit here (Lucknow). We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere more tense. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/vcL3dD0EMN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
Lucknow DM,Abhishek Prakash: As per guidelines of Courts for situation in which demonstration turns violent, those who caused damage are deemed liable. Areas have been demarcated under ADMs. After giving 7-day notice, value of properties will be assessed for compensation. #CAA pic.twitter.com/FvONVf0LfN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने नागरिकता कानून पर हो रहे बवाल और दंगों को लेकर भाजपा सरकार पर आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने कहा कि दंगों से भाजपा को फायदा होता है। ये लोग सरकार में हैं और अब वही लोग दंगे फैला रहे हैं।
22 दिसंबर 2019