some political leaders of Trinamool Congress want to visit Lucknow We will not permit them by UP DGP

तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेताओं के आने से बढ़ सकता है तनाव, नहीं देंगे लखनऊ आने की इजाजत: DGP

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 12:25 PM IST
डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह
डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश में अभी तनाव की बनी हुई है। पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में धारा 144 लगी हुई है, कई जिलों में अभी इंटरनेट अभी भी बंद है। वहीं, पूरे प्रदेश में पुलिस और सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट पर हैं। 
रविवार को तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के नेताओं के लखनऊ आने पर रोक लगा दी गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह ने बताया है कि हमें पता चला है कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कुछ राजनीतिक नेता लखनऊ आना चाहते हैं।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हम उन्हें इसके लिए अनुमति नहीं देंगे, क्योंकि क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लागू है। यह माहौल को और अधिक तनावपूर्ण बना सकता है। 





वहीं, लखनऊ जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते कहा कि जिन इलाकों में हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुए हैं, वहां कोर्ट के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों को इसका उत्तरदायी माना जाता है। 
op singh up dgp citizenship amendment act trinamool congress
