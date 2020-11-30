शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   ruckus of BJP MLA ram naresh rawat from bachhrawan of raebareli at toll plaza

भाजपा विधायक का टोल प्लाजा पर जमकर हंगामा, घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद, जानें- पूरा माजरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 30 Nov 2020 02:39 PM IST
सीसीटीवी कैमरे में टोल प्रबंधक और विधायक के बीच हुई घटना कैद
1 of 5
सीसीटीवी कैमरे में टोल प्रबंधक और विधायक के बीच हुई घटना कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निगोहां के दखिना टोल प्लाजा पर रविवार दोपहर रायबरेली के बछरावां से भाजपा विधायक राम नरेश रावत ने जमकर हंगामा किया। टोल प्रबंधक का आरोप है कि विधायक टोल प्लाजा पर अपनी व परिचितों की 250 गाड़ियों के फ्री में आने-जाने की अनुमति देने की मांग कर रहे थे। इनकार पर उनके समर्थक भड़क गए और टोल प्रबंधक व उनके कर्मचारियों से मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime lucknow uttar pradesh city & states bjp mla bjp mla ram naresh rawat lucknow police lucknow news uttar pradesh news
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

थानेदार बनी आंचल
Bahraich

तस्वीरें: दसवीं की छात्रा बनी थानेदार, यूं निभाई अपनी जिम्मदारी, सुलझाया दो भाइयों का विवाद

30 नवंबर 2020

आरोपी युवक यश अमीन
Agra

जिसने खुद को बताया गृहमंत्री अमित शाह का भांजा, वह निकला यश अमीन, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली जानकारी

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

खौफनाक वारदात की तस्वीरें: पहले ईंट-पत्थरों से पीटकर उतारा मौत के घाट, और फिर...

27 नवंबर 2020

आर्केस्ट्रा में फरमाइशी गाने बजाने के विवाद में युवक की गई जान।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: आर्केस्ट्रा में फरमाइशी गाने बजाने को लेकर हुआ बवाल, पुलिस ने की होती कार्रवाई तो बच जाती एक जान

27 नवंबर 2020

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
Kundali

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
Dead body of a Builder found, Who murdered four person of his Family
Chandigarh

जिस बिल्डर ने की थी पत्नी, बेटा-बहू और पोते की हत्या, उसकी मिली लाश...अब कोई रोने वाला भी नहीं

27 नवंबर 2020

वाराणसी मुठभेड़: घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Varanasi

वाराणसी एनकाउंटर की तस्वीरें: 10 साल पहले हत्या कर सुर्खियों में आया था किट्टू

27 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फ़िरोज़ाबाद सड़क दुर्घटना
Agra

फिरोजाबाद सड़क हादसा: सीमेंट से लदे ट्रक के नीचे दब गईं चीखें, मंजर देखकर सहम गए लोग

27 नवंबर 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

खौफनाक वारदात: सामने आई हत्या के पीछे की बड़ी वजह, जल्द खुलेगा असली राज, तस्वीरें

26 नवंबर 2020

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
विज्ञापन
अहमद हसन की मौत का मामला
Meerut

मस्जिद की सीढ़ी पर पड़ी मिली प्रधानाचार्य की लाश, खौफनाक है वारदात, देखिए तस्वीरें

26 नवंबर 2020

हत्या मामला
Meerut

यूपी: चलती बस में खौफनाक वारदात, कूदकर भागे बदमाश, यात्रियों में फैली दहशत, तस्वीरें

26 नवंबर 2020

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
Kundali

कार्यक्षेत्र में सफलता के जानें विशेष योग, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली !
बलराम अपहरण हत्याकांड (फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

इस अपहरण कांड में बदमाशों ने पार कर दी थी बर्बरता की सारी हदें, शव देखकर रोने लगे थे अधिकारी

25 नवंबर 2020

एक साथ खड़े माता-पिता और बेटी, इनसेट में आरोपी।
Chandigarh

प्रेमिका दे रही थी धमकी, उसे और उसके मां-बाप को गोली से उड़ाया, फिर खुदकुशी की

24 नवंबर 2020

डॉक्टर निशा हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: आरोपी के कपड़ों और चाकू पर लगा खून बनेगा अहम साक्ष्य, होगी फोरेंसिंक जांच

23 नवंबर 2020

आरोपी भाई गोलू व गुड्डू रावत, मृतक मुश्ताक (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

दो भाईयों ने युवक पर कुल्हाड़ी से किए ताबड़तोड़ वार, मौत, ये था पूरा मामला

23 नवंबर 2020

घटनास्थल व मृत मां-बेटे की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए इस खूनी संघर्ष की कहानी, यहां थाने में हो रही थी बातचीत, गांव में रिश्तेदारों ने कर दी थी मां-बेटे की हत्या

23 नवंबर 2020

डॉक्टर निशा हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: जान बचाने के लिए चिकित्सक ने किया था संघर्ष, आरोपी ने चाकू से किए थे वार

23 नवंबर 2020

डॉक्टर निशा हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आरोपी ने कर्ज चुकाने के लिए की थी यह वारदात

21 नवंबर 2020

डॉक्टर निशा हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: गला कटने के बाद डेढ़ घंटे तड़पती रहीं लहूलुहान डॉक्टर, खौफनाक थे वो पल

21 नवंबर 2020

राघवेंद्र यादव।(file)
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए इस खूंखार बदमाश की खूनी कहानी, दारोगा सहित परिवार के चार लोगों की कर चुका है हत्या

21 नवंबर 2020

डॉ निशा सिंघल हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: युवक ने एप डाउनलोड करते-करते रेत दिया गला, बच्चों ने बताई आंखों देखी

21 नवंबर 2020

पति और मासूम बेटे की हत्या में अर्चना और उसके प्रेमी को उम्रकैद की सजा हुई है। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर महिला ने एकलौते बेटे को उतारा था मौत के घाट, अब जेल में रखा है छठ का व्रत

20 नवंबर 2020

रोते- बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Deoria

यूपी: गोलियों से भूना भाई का शव देख फफक पड़ा युवक, बोला- 'सिर से उठ गया पिता का साया'

19 नवंबर 2020

सीसीटीवी कैमरे में टोल प्रबंधक और विधायक के बीच हुई घटना कैद
सीसीटीवी कैमरे में टोल प्रबंधक और विधायक के बीच हुई घटना कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X