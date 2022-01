UP Chunav 2022: भाजपा में शामिल हुए मुलायम के साढ़ू का आरोप, अखिलेश यादव ने नेताजी को कैद करके रखा है

Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya join BJP, ahead of UP Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/5QVLBYeLGr

I will join BJP around 12 pm(today)... Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is very bad in the party... Criminals and gamblers have been inducted to Samajwadi Party: Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta on joining BJP (19.01) pic.twitter.com/rxbenyWa8i