Anguished by the demise of BJP MLA from Noorpur, Shri Lokendra Singh Ji due to an accident. His service towards society and role in building the BJP in UP will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2018
Deeply pained to know about the demise of our MLA from Noorpur (U.P), Shri Lokendra Singh ji due to an road accident. Lokendra ji has served the organisation and society with passion & dedication, his passing away is a big loss to BJP. My condolences with his family & followers. pic.twitter.com/mvk6ZswLm1— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 21, 2018
जनपद बिजनौर के नूरपुर से भाजपा विधायक श्री लोकेंद्र चौहान जी के निधन पर पर दुःख पंहुचा। श्री लोकेंद्र चौहान जी के निधन से पार्टी ने एक प्रतिबद्ध नेता खो दिया है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति एवं परिजनों को संबल देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 21, 2018
21 फरवरी 2018