भाजपा विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह की हादसे में मौत पर पीएम मोदी व अमित शाह ने जताया शोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 07:28 PM IST
pm modi and amit shah expressed his anguish on death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh.
लोकेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
बिजनौर के नूरपुर से भाजपा विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने शोक व्यक्त किया है और पार्टी व समाज के लिए उनके किए गए योगदान को याद किया।
आपको बता दें कि लखनऊ में आयोजित यूपी इन्वेस्टर्स समिट में शामिल होने जा रहे विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह (41) की कार बुधवार की सुबह सीतापुर के कमलापुर थाना क्षेत्र में एक ट्रक से टकरा गई थी। जिसमें विधायक, उनके दो गनर, कार चालक व एक भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की मौत हो गई। विधायक की कार डिवाइडर पार करके ट्रक से टकराई थी।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि मैं लोकेंद्र सिंह जी की मौत से दुखी हूं। समाज और यूपी में भाजपा के निर्माण में उनका योगदान हमेशा ही याद किया जाएगा। इस भयंकर दुख की घड़ी में मेरी भावनाएं और समर्थन उनके परिवार के साथ है।



वहीं, भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक व्यक्त किया और कहा कि मैं हमारी पार्टी के विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह की मौत से दुखी हूं। उन्होंने समर्पण से समाज और पार्टी की सेवा की है। उनका निधन पार्टी के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।




यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने ट्वीट कर संवेदनाए जाहिर की और कहा कि भाजपा ने एक प्रतिबद्घ कार्यकर्ता खो दिया है।




 

