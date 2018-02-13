अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Lucknow: encounter between police and criminals, one injured

यूपी: पुलिस और बदमाशों में मुठभेड़, एक अपराधी घायल

न्यज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 09:18 AM IST
Lucknow: encounter between police and criminals, one injured
दीपक कुमार, एसएसपी - फोटो : ani
यूपी में ताबड़तोड़ एनाकउंटर जारी है। पुलिस अपराधियों की धरपकड़ में जुटी है। अब राजधानी लखनऊ की पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया है। 

लखनऊ के कृष्णानगर में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। पुलिस की गोली लगने से एक अपराधी घायल हो गया। घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं एक अपराधी फरार होने में कामयाब हो गया। 




एसएसपी दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस और दो वांछित अपराधियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश को गोली लगी है। जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जबकि एक फरार होने में कामयाब हो गया। फरार बदमाश की तलाश जारी है।
