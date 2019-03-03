शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   indramani tripathi becomes chief of pcs association.

इंद्रमणि त्रिपाठी बने पीसीएस एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष, पवन गंगवार जनरल सेक्रेटरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 07:06 PM IST
indramani tripathi becomes chief of pcs association.
ख़बर सुनें
पीसीएस एसोसिएशन ने सर्वसम्मति से इंद्रमणि त्रिपाठी को अध्यक्ष चुना है। वहीं, सुनील चौधरी को उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
महासचिव पद के लिए पवन गंगवार का चयन हुआ है।

इसके अलावा, एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए सुनील चौधरी, अनिल मिश्रा व अनिल कुमार को चुना गया है।

Recommended

अमेठी की जनता को सम्बोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी।
Lucknow

पीएम मोदी बोले, अब एक परिवार के नाम से नहीं एके 203 के नाम से जाना जाएगा अमेठी

3 मार्च 2019

pics of loot and robbery in jewellery showroom in lucknow.
Lucknow

खूनी डकैतों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग से थर्रा दिया था इलाका, मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में डाली डकैती, तस्वीरें

3 मार्च 2019

व्यापारियों के विरोध प्रदर्शन में पहुंची केंद्रीय मंत्री रीता बहुगुणा जोशी।
Lucknow

हत्या व डकैती से आक्रोशित व्यापारी सड़कों पर उतरे, प्रदर्शन में पहुंचीं कैबिनेट मंत्री रीता जोशी

3 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
बैठक में पदाधिकारियों को सम्बोधित करतीं बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
Lucknow

भारत-पाक सीमा पर तनाव के सहारे अपनी नाकामियां छिपा रही मोदी सरकार: मायावती

3 मार्च 2019

Relationship

इन इशारों से समझें, सामने वाला आपसे फ्लर्ट कर रहा है

3 मार्च 2019

flirting
stress couple
couple lifestyle
couple
Relationship

इन इशारों से समझें, सामने वाला आपसे फ्लर्ट कर रहा है

3 मार्च 2019

धोनी और केदार
Cricket News

धोनी-जाधव के धमाके से टीम इंडिया का शंखनाद, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकेट से दी पटखनी

3 मार्च 2019

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
विज्ञापन
pcs association indramani tripathi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सड़कों पर उतरे आक्रोशित व्यापारी।
Lucknow

शोरूम में लूटकांड: कड़ी सुरक्षा में हुआ गार्ड व कारीगर का पोस्टमार्टम, परिजनों को पांच लाख मुआवजा

आलमबाग के आरके ज्वैलर्स में हुई लूटकांड में मारे गए निजी बैंक के एटीएम गार्ड देशराज व ज्वैलरी शोरूम के कारीगर गुड्डू का कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। इस दौरान लखनऊ के जिलाधिकारी कौशल राज शर्मा व एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी मौजूद रहे।

3 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
uppsc
Prayagraj

पीसीएस-2018 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा सवालों के घेरे में, प्रतियोगियों ने लगाए यह आरोप

3 मार्च 2019

सावित्री बाई फुले ने कांग्रेस से हाथ मिलाया
Lucknow

भाजपा को झटका : सावित्री बाई फुले ने छोड़ा कमल का साथ, थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ

3 मार्च 2019

अमेठी में जगह-जगह लगे पोस्टर।
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के अमेठी आगमन पर विरोध शुरू, जगह-जगह लगे 'मोदी वापस जाओ' के पोस्टर

3 मार्च 2019

घायल शोरूम मालिक राजीव कुमार गुप्ता।
Lucknow

ज्वैलरी शोरूम में डकैती व हत्या: मालिक राजीव की हालत नाजुक, सीने में लगी थीं दो गोलियां

3 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

8 मार्च को पीएम मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से करेंगे लखनऊ मेट्रो का उद्घाटन, राजनाथ सिंह रहेंगे मौजूद

3 मार्च 2019

शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी।
Lucknow

भारत सरकार ने प्राथमिक मदरसों को बंद करने का प्रस्ताव आगे बढ़ाया, रिजवी ने किया फैसले का स्वागत

2 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेट बैठक आज, कई अहम प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दे सकती है योगी सरकार

2 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

नाराज सीएम ने कसे अफसरों के पेंच, कहा-बेहतर कानून व्यवस्था है जरूरी

3 मार्च 2019

surgery
Lucknow

13 साल तक तक बिताई लड़कियों जैसी जिंदगी, डॉक्टरी जांच हुई तो बदल गई दुनिया

2 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

अमन गुलाटी नाम के लड़के ने बादाम पर बनाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर,कही ये बात

एक तस्वीर यूपी के लखनऊ से सामने आई है। जहां पर अमन गुलाटी नाम के एक लड़के ने अभिनंदन की तस्वीर एक बादाम पर बनाकर इस जांबाज पायलट के घर वापसी के लिए दुआएं की थीं।

1 मार्च 2019

यूपी न्यूज 3:05

यूपी में बढ़ते क्राइम रेट पर एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने अमर उजाला से की बातचीत

22 फरवरी 2019

अनुप्रिया पटेल 1:08

चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी से गठबंधन पर ये बोलीं अपना दल नेता अनुप्रिया पटेल, राम मंदिर पर थी ये राय

22 फरवरी 2019

सपा बसपा 1:44

सपा-बसपा ने जारी की सीटों की लिस्ट, आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी तीन सीटें

21 फरवरी 2019

धर्म पाल सिंह 1:35

यूपी के सिंचाई मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह से EXCLUSIVE बातचीत, कुंभ को लेकर किया ये दावा

19 फरवरी 2019

Related

बोर्ड में लगातार बढ़ रही है शिकायतें
Lucknow

तबादलों का दौर जारी : डीएम हाथरस को हटाया गया, उनकी जगह लेंगे प्रवीण कुमार लक्षकार

2 मार्च 2019

Social Media
Sultanpur

सुल्तानपुर : शिक्षक ने पाक प्रधानमंत्री को बताया शांति का मसीहा, फिर हुई यह कार्रवाई

2 मार्च 2019

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार ने पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के 4 सदस्यों को दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता

2 मार्च 2019

irregularities in sub inspector recruitment.
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती नतीजों में गड़बड़ी का आरोप, दर्जनों अभ्यर्थियों ने भर्ती बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष से की शिकायत

2 मार्च 2019

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट
Lucknow

चौधरी चरण सिंह एयरपोर्ट पर बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा, आगंतुकों की एंट्री पर लगी रोक

2 मार्च 2019

cm yogi cabinet meeting
Lucknow

लगेंगे नए प्लांट, बंद पड़ी तीन सहकारी चीनी मिलों का भी होगा विस्तार

3 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.