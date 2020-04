यूपी के पांच जिले कोरोना मुक्त घोषित, इन जिलों में अब एक भी सक्रिय केस नहीं

Several districts are becoming Corona free- Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Hathras. Now Shahjahanpur is also on the verge to become Corona free. Bareilly and Prayagraj have also become Corona free: Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rpVa1G4Eou

CM has announced that Rs 1000 will be given to destitute people. Those who were left out, in urban & rural areas, will also be identified & given Rs 1000. So far state govt has given Rs 236.98 Cr to 23,70,000 labourers, as maintenance allowance: Additional Chief Secy, Home Dept pic.twitter.com/TRlCX9wes2