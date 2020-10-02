शहर चुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य हुए कोरोना संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 09:39 PM IST
उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्होंने इस बात की जानकारी खुद ट्विटर पर दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रारंभिक लक्षण आने के बाद मैंने कोविड टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें आज मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। आप सभी से मेरा निवेदन है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आएं हैं, वो सभी निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जांच करवायें एवं कोविड नियमों का पालन करें।
city & states lucknow keshav prasad maurya keshav prasad maurya corona positive

