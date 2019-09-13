यूपी उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस ने पांच सीटों पर किया प्रत्याशियों के नामों का एलान

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi approves candidature of following persons as party candidates for bye-elections to Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh

Iglas- Umesh Kumar Diwakar

Tundla- Sneh Lata

Govindnagar- Karishma Thakur

Jalalpur- Sunil Mishra

Ghosi- Rajmangal Yadav pic.twitter.com/29tgujNSOl