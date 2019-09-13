यूपी उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस ने पांच सीटों पर किया प्रत्याशियों के नामों का एलान

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi approves candidature of following persons as party candidates for bye-elections to Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2019
Iglas- Umesh Kumar Diwakar
Tundla- Sneh Lata
Govindnagar- Karishma Thakur
Jalalpur- Sunil Mishra
Ghosi- Rajmangal Yadav pic.twitter.com/29tgujNSOl
13 सितंबर 2019