Congress releases candidates for bye-elections to Legislative Assembly of UP

यूपी उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस ने पांच सीटों पर किया प्रत्याशियों के नामों का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 09:46 PM IST
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : गूगल
उत्तर प्रदेश में विधानसभा उपचुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस ने अपने उम्मीदवारों के नाम का ऐलान कर दिया है। उम्मीदवारों का एलान कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के मंजूरी के बाद किया गया है। 
कांग्रेस ने इगलास से उमेश कुमार दिवाकर, टुंडला से स्नेह लता, गोविंदनगर से करिश्मा ठाकुर, जलालपुर से सुनील मिश्रा और घोसी से राजमंगल यादव को टिकट दिया है।
 

 
विज्ञापन
13 सितंबर 2019

