उपचुनाव में भाजपा उम्मीदवार सुधांशु त्रिवेदी निर्विरोध राज्य सभा सदस्य निर्वाचित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 05:42 PM IST
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के उम्मीदवार सुधांशु त्रिवेदी को निर्विरोध राज्य सभा का सदस्य चुन लिया गया है। उप चुनाव में वह उत्तर प्रदेश की सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी थे। 
उत्तर प्रदेश की सीट केंद्रीय मंत्री रहे अरुण जेटली के निधन से खाली हुई थी। पर्याप्त संख्या बल होने के चलते सुधांशु की जीत सुनिश्चित मानी जा रही थी। जेटली की सीट के लिए पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मनोज सिन्हा और पूर्व यूपी भाजपा अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी भी प्रबल दावेदार थे।   
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

