Bijnor's Noorpur BJP MLA died in a collision between his car and truck in Sitapur

यूपी: बीजेपी विधायक लोकेन्द्र सिंह की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, ट्रक से भिड़ी कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 08:25 AM IST
Bijnor's Noorpur BJP MLA died in a collision between his car and truck in Sitapur
कार और ट्रक की टक्कर - फोटो : ani
उत्तर प्रदेश के बीजेपी विधायक की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। उनके अलावा हादसे में सुरक्षाकर्मियों और ड्राइवर की भी मौत होना बताया जा रहा है। 
हादसा उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर में हुआ। बिजनौर के नूरपुर से बीजेपी विधायक लोकेन्द्र सिंह लखनऊ से लौट रहे थे। सुबह करीब 4 बजे जब विधायक की गाड़ी नेशनल हाईवे पर सीतापुर के कमालपुर थाना इलाके के ककैयापारा इलाके में पहुंची तो बेकाबू हो गई। 

बेकाबू कार डिवाइडर को कूदते हुए दूसरी दिशा में आ रहे ट्रक से जा भिड़ी। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि विधायक लोकेन्द्र सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। 

विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह के अलावा सुरक्षाकर्मी और ड्राइवर गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। घायल सुरक्षाकर्मियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। यहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। 

वहीं हादसे में कार का ड्राइवर फंस गया। गाड़ी काटी गई। काफी मशक्कत के बाद उसे निकाला गया। हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही विधायक के परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। पार्टी ऑफिस को भी हादसे की सूचना दे दी गई है।

 

