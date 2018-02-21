#SpotVisuals Lokendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bijnor's Noorpur, died in a collision between his vehicle & a truck in Sitapur; two of his gunners & driver of the truck also died in the accident pic.twitter.com/OdGXJu1FSJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2018
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के अवंतीपोरा एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया है।
21 फरवरी 2018