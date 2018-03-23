शहर चुनें

राजा भैया के ट्वीट पर आजम बोले, 'कान इधर से पकड़ो या उधर से, एक ही बात'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 04:00 PM IST
राजा भैया व आजम खां।
राजा भैया व आजम खां। - फोटो : amar ujala
सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खां ने राजा भैया के ट्वीट पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने अपने अंदाज में कहा कि कान चाहे इधर से पकड़ो या उधर से बात एक ही है। आपको बता दें कि राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान से पहले राजा भैया ने ट्वीट किया था, 'न मैं बदला हूँ, न मेरी राजनैतिक विचारधारा बदली है, ‘मैं अखिलेश जी के साथ हूँ,’ का ये अर्थ बिल्कुल नहीं कि मैं बसपा के साथ हूँ।' जिस पर आजम ने प्रतिक्रिया दी।
 


जिस पर सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने राजा भैया के साथ फोटो ट्वीट करते हुए समर्थन के लिए राजा भैया का आभार जताया।
 


हालांकि, मतदान के बाद राजा भैया उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिलने के लिए पहुंचे। जिस पर कयास लगना शुरू हो गए हैं कि उन्होंने किसे वोट किया।

यूपी में राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान पूरा हो गया। जिसमें कुल 400 विधायकों ने वोट डाला। वोटों की गणना शाम पांच बजे से शुरू होगी। शाम सात बजे तक परिणाम आने की उम्मीद है।

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलने पहुंचे राजा भैया, सपा की धड़कनें तेज

वोट डालने के बाद राजा भैया सीएम योगी से मिलने पहुंच गए। इससे ये चुनाव और भी रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है।

23 मार्च 2018

सड़क हादसा
Varanasi

ट्रक और टेम्पो की टक्कर में 10 लोगों की मौत, जौनपुर से देवी धाम में दर्शन करने जा रहे थे श्रद्धालु

23 मार्च 2018

delhi high court gives relief to 20 aap mlas who were disqualified by ec, read all reactions
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें केजरीवाल के 20 विधायकों को राहत मिलने के बाद पक्ष से लेकर विपक्ष तक किसकी क्या रही प्रतिक्रिया

23 मार्च 2018

20 आप विधायक
Delhi NCR

AAP के 20 विधायकों को हाईकोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत, शाम को केजरीवाल से करेंगे मुलाकात

23 मार्च 2018

मतदान करने के बाद विधायक।
Lucknow

राज्यसभा चुनाव LIVE: यूपी में एक घंटे पहले वोटिंग पूरी, पांच बजे से होगी काउंटिंग

23 मार्च 2018

akhilesh yadav, jaya bachchan and raja bhaiya (file)
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर समर्थन के लिए राजा भैया का जताया आभार

23 मार्च 2018

आसिया अंद्राबी
Jammu

अलगाववादी नेता आसिया ने कश्मीर में फिर फहराया पाक का झंडा, दिया भारत विरोधी भाषण

23 मार्च 2018

supreme court judgement in favour of jwalamukhi temple employees
Shimla

24 साल बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिला न्याय, बहाल हुए कर्मचारी

23 मार्च 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव

चारा घोटाले के चौथे मामले में लालू यादव की सजा पर बहस पूरी, कल ऐलान

23 मार्च 2018

Sonia Gandhi health worsened in Shimla
Chandigarh

सोनिया गांधी की शिमला में तबीयत बिगड़ी, पीजीआई में अलर्ट

23 मार्च 2018

हमारा वोट अखिलेश जी के साथ है: राजा भैया

उत्तर प्रदेश के निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया ने स्पष्ट किया कि उनका वोट समाजवादी पार्टी को जाएगा। वो मायावती के उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट नहीं करेंगे।

23 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा 00:01:45

और भी पेचीदा हुआ राज्यसभा चुनाव, BSP MLA ने दिया बीजेपी को वोट, समझिए पूरा गणित

23 मार्च 2018

lucknow 1:08

राज्यसभा चुनाव में BSP के MLA ने दिया BJP को वोट, ये है वजह

23 मार्च 2018

YOGI 1:03

राज्यसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग के लिए बीजेपी ने दी विधायकों को ट्रेनिंग

23 मार्च 2018

लखनऊ न्यूज़ 3:20

इन स्टार्स की जुबानी जानिए ‘बा बा ब्लैक शीप’ फिल्म में क्या है खास

22 मार्च 2018

चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह
Lucknow

टीबी मरीज की जानकारी नहीं देने पर होगी दो साल की सजा : स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

22 मार्च 2018

protest for recognising bfa and bvf in teachers recruitment.
Lucknow

शिक्षक भर्ती में बीएफए-बीवीए को मान्यता की देने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन, प्रशासन से मिला आश्वासन

22 मार्च 2018

thirty injured in a bus accident in sitapur.
Lucknow

सीतापुर में बेकाबू होकर खड्ड में गिरी बस, 30 यात्री घायल

22 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

इंसाफ के लिए झोले में गर्भ लेकर भटक रही महिला, गलत इलाज से हो गया था गर्भपात

22 मार्च 2018

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल।
Lucknow

नई बोलेरो की पूजा कराने नैमिषारण्य गया था पूरा परिवार, लौटते समय हो गया ये दर्दनाक हादसा

22 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बड़ी राहत : 12.5 लाख तक के मकान या भूखंड पर लगेगा सिर्फ एक प्रतिशत रजिस्ट्रेशन शुल्क

22 मार्च 2018

