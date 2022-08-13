{"_id":"62f76a87dec4f30ea9757b5a","slug":"ats-nabbed-mohd-nadeem-from-saharanpur-who-had-links-with-jem-says-adg-law-and-order","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"य़ूपी में आतंकी: यूपी में कई जगह वारदातों को अंजाम देने की तैयारी में था आतंकी मो. नदीम","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

विस्तार

यूपीएटीएस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया जैश-ए-मुहम्मद का आतंकी मो. नदीम यूपी में कई जगह आतंकी वारदातों को अंजाम देने की तैयारी में था। उसे सहारनपुर से गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

UP | ATS nabbed a Mohd Nadeem from Saharanpur, who had links with JeM. He was planning on conducting terrorist activities in many places in UP. He was connected with Pakistani handlers via online methods to conduct terrorist activities: ADG Prashant Kumar (1/3) https://t.co/SeR4s1qN7l pic.twitter.com/vEg1IxKqUA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022

UP | It was in 2018 he came in online contact with Hakimullah, member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him with another member, Saifullah. He created virtual IDs from India & sent them to Pak handlers so he may hide his digital footprint: ADG Prashant Kumar (2/3) pic.twitter.com/jMn10534VV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022

UP| Saifullah gave him a manual to make IEDs. He was also trained for lone-wold attacks by knife. Nadeem identified targets for same. He was in contact with several handlers on Pak-Afghan border, they encouraged him to conduct anti-India activities here: ADG Prashant Kumar (3/3) pic.twitter.com/0F70UGdKsf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022

एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने कहा कि मो. नदीम के आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मुहम्मद से संबंध हैं और वह प्रदेश में कई जगहों पर आतंकी वारदात करने की तैयारी में था। वह ऑनलाइन संपर्कों से पाकिस्तान में बैठे अपने आकाओं के संपर्क में आया था।आतंकी नदीम 2018 में जैश-ए-मुहम्मद के आतंकी हकीमुल्लाह के संपर्क में आया था जिसने उसकी मुलाकात आतंकी सैफुल्ला से करवाई थी। सैफुल्ला ने उसे आईईडी बनाना सिखाया था। नदीम लोन वोल्फ अटैक में ट्रेंड था। जैश-ए-मुहम्मद के आतंकियों के इशारे पर वह भारत विरोधी हरकतें करने की तैयारी में था।मो. नदीम को आजमगढ़ से एटीएस ने दबोचा था। वह सहारनपुर के गंगोह थाना क्षेत्र के कुंडाकला गांव का रहने वाला था।