मदरसों में राष्ट्रगान अनिवार्य: ओवैसी बोले- हमें भाजपा और योगी सरकार से देशभक्ति का प्रमाणपत्र नहीं चाहिए

यूपी के मदरसों में दुआ के साथ अब राष्ट्रगान भी अनिवार्य किए जाने पर एआईएमआईएम के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि हमें भाजपा और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से देशभक्ति का प्रमाणपत्र नहीं चाहिए। जब स्वतंत्रता संग्राम लड़ा जा रहा था इसमें संघ परिवार ने भाग नहीं लिया था जबकि मदरसे अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ खड़े हो गए थे। हमें किसी से भी प्रमाणपत्र नहीं चाहिए।
Yogi Adityanath&BJP do not need to give me the certificate of patriotism. When freedom struggle of the country was being fought, there was no Sangh Parivar. These madrassas stood against British: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on national anthem to be made mandatory in UP madrassas pic.twitter.com/nsP6poe8wX— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022
On 15th August and 26th January, all madrassas talk about patriotism. In madrasas, love for the country is being taught. You look at them with suspicion, that's why you are making such laws: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/eS10Gl0DMJ— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.