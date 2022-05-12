मदरसों में राष्ट्रगान अनिवार्य: ओवैसी बोले- हमें भाजपा और योगी सरकार से देशभक्ति का प्रमाणपत्र नहीं चाहिए

यूपी के मदरसों में दुआ के साथ अब राष्ट्रगान भी अनिवार्य किए जाने पर एआईएमआईएम के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि हमें भाजपा और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से देशभक्ति का प्रमाणपत्र नहीं चाहिए। जब स्वतंत्रता संग्राम लड़ा जा रहा था इसमें संघ परिवार ने भाग नहीं लिया था जबकि मदरसे अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ खड़े हो गए थे। हमें किसी से भी प्रमाणपत्र नहीं चाहिए।

Yogi Adityanath&BJP do not need to give me the certificate of patriotism. When freedom struggle of the country was being fought, there was no Sangh Parivar. These madrassas stood against British: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on national anthem to be made mandatory in UP madrassas pic.twitter.com/nsP6poe8wX