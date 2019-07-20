शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Application invited for writers

युवा साहित्यकार सम्मान के लिए मांगे आवेदन

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 01:45 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
युवा साहित्यकार सम्मान के लिए मांगे आवेदन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
भाऊराव देवरस सेवा न्यास समिति हर वर्ष की तरह इस बार भी पंडित प्रताप नारायण मिश्र युवा साहित्यकार सम्मान देगा। इस क्रम में समिति ने युवा साहित्यकारों से प्रविष्टियां आमंत्रित की हैं। समिति के संयोजक डॉ. विजय कुमार कर्ण ने बताया कि इच्छुक साहित्यकार अपनी मौलिक पुस्तक, आयु प्रमाण के साथ भेज सकते हैं। साहित्यकार की आयु चालीस वर्ष से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। लेखक अपनी कृति बायोडाटा के साथ 31 अगस्त तक भाऊराव देवरस सेवा न्यास, निराला नगर के पते पर भेज सकते हैं।

Recommended

Bollywood

पत्नी प्रियंका चोपड़ा के बर्थडे पर निक जोनस ने ऐसी तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा-'आई लव यू बेबी'

19 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

पत्नी प्रियंका चोपड़ा के बर्थडे पर निक जोनस ने ऐसी तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा-'आई लव यू बेबी'

19 जुलाई 2019

अपूर्वा
Dehradun

पति रोहित शेखर की हत्या के बाद अपूर्वा ने बनाया था ये प्लान, सास को ऐसे दिया धोखा

19 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

मजबूरी में लेना पड़ा था सहवाग को संन्यास, छह साल बाद दुनिया के सामने छलका दर्द

19 जुलाई 2019

वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
विक्रम राठौड़
Cricket News

मजबूरी में लेना पड़ा था सहवाग को संन्यास, छह साल बाद दुनिया के सामने छलका दर्द

19 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
कर्ज से मुक्ति पाने के 10 अचूक उपाय
Astrology

इस उपाय से शीघ्र ही दूर होता है कर्ज का मर्ज, भरने लगती है धन की तिजोरी

19 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शुक्ला और अपूर्वा शुक्ला
Delhi NCR

रोहित शेखर हत्याकांडः विसरा रिपोर्ट में सामने आया अबतक का बड़ा सच, आज अपूर्वा की होगी पेशी

19 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

बेदी से लेकर अली तक, 29 साल में टीम इंडिया ने बदले 14 कोच

19 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया के अभी तक के कोच
bishan singh bedi
अब्बास अली बेग
ajit wadekar
Cricket News

बेदी से लेकर अली तक, 29 साल में टीम इंडिया ने बदले 14 कोच

19 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
writer youth
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Delhi High Court
India News

उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र से पूछा- क्या शादीशुदा लोगों में कम बुद्धि होती है? ये है पूरा मामला

19 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone
Bollywood

इस शख्स की वजह से करणजीत कौर बनीं सनी लियोनी, एक्ट्रेस ने निजी जिंदगी पर किए बड़े खुलासे

19 जुलाई 2019

IIT students develop device to feed people without arms
India News

आईआईटी के छात्रों का कमाल, बगैर हाथ वालों को खाना खिलाएगा ‘फूड बडी’

19 जुलाई 2019

aryan khan
Bollywood

रोमांस में शाहरुख से चार कदम आगे निकले आर्यन, लंदन की इस युवती को कर रहे डेट, गौरी खुश

19 जुलाई 2019

अनूप जलोटा
Bollywood

नहीं रहीं अनूप जलोटा की मां, बेटे से पूछा था जसलीन कौन? भजन सम्राट बोले थे-वह एक भूत है

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
The Lion King,Super 30, Kabir Singh
Bollywood

Box Office: भारत में रिलीज से पहले द लॉयन किंग ने कमाए 700 करोड़, इन फिल्मों का कलेक्शन भी देखें

19 जुलाई 2019

bjp
Bollywood

नुसरत-मिमी के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल के 12 और एक्टर्स राजनीति में उतरे, हुए भाजपा में शामिल, तस्वीरें

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बेल्जियन प्रजाति के कुत्तों ने खोजा था ओसामा को, अब करेंगे मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

world bank
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार को झटका, विश्व बैंक ने खारिज की चंद्रबाबू नायडू की अमरावती परियोजना

19 जुलाई 2019

kulbhushan jadhav
Education

क्या है वियना संधि, जिसके आधार पर ICJ ने कुलभूषण मामले में सुनाया फैसला

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोलते हुए बसपा प्रमुख मायावती
Lucknow

भाई पर कार्रवाई से भड़कीं 'बहनजी', बोलीं- भाजपा ने बेनामी संपत्ति से जीता चुनाव

अपने भाई पर कार्रवाई को लेकर शुक्रवार के दिन बीएसपी सुप्रीमो मायावती ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस बुलाई। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा हमारे खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। भाजपा सरकार पहले अपने गिरेबां में झांककर देखे। 

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने कहा, सोनभद्र में अपने पाप छिपाना चाहती है भाजपा सरकार

20 जुलाई 2019

KGMU NEGLIGENCE
Lucknow

पेट दर्द समझकर डॉक्टर करते रहे इलाज

20 जुलाई 2019

आरक्षण
Lucknow

सवर्ण आरक्षण के लिए केंद्र की गाइड लाइन का इंतजार

20 जुलाई 2019

विनेश फोगाट
Lucknow

लखनऊ साई सेंटर में बिजली न आने से परेशान विनेश फोगाट ने किया ट्वीट, कुश्ती अभ्यास रुका

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतियोगिता के विजेताओं को किया गया सम्मानित।
Lucknow

अमर उजाला की वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन

20 जुलाई 2019

up vidhan sabha
Lucknow

पानी बचाने के लिए अब विधानसभा परिसर में मिलेगा आधा गिलास पानी

19 जुलाई 2019

mayawati
Lucknow

केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का दुरुपयोग कर रहा केंद्र लेकिन झुकेंगे नहीं : बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

19 जुलाई 2019

Owner of yo bikes is arrested
Lucknow

पुलिस ने यो बाइक्स की मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार

20 जुलाई 2019

Ticket broker arrested
Lucknow

फर्जी आईडी व प्रतिबंधित सॉफ्टवेयर से बनाता था टिकट, दलाल गिरफ्तार

20 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

जब पेरिस में रोमांस करने की हुई बात, तब तारा सुतारिया ने सुनाई अपनी सौगात

फिल्म स्टूडेंट ऑफ द इयर के फ्लॉप होने के बाद भी तारा सुतारिया का करियर बुलंदियों पर है। बड़े-बड़े ब्रांड्स उन्हें अपना चेहरा बनाना चाहते हैं।

19 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:57

भाबीजी के घर पधारे हैं भाबीजी के पिता भूरे लाल जी, आते ही मचा दिया हड़कंप

19 जुलाई 2019

बिहार 3:06

बिहार में बाढ़ के कहर के बीच नर्स ने कराया प्रसव

19 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:08

‘द लॉयन किंग’ फिल्म को मिला दर्शकों का साथ

19 जुलाई 2019

गरीब रथ 1:15

गरीब रथ से सफर करने वालों को राहत, बंद नहीं होगी ट्रेन

19 जुलाई 2019

Related

Airport link project begin
Lucknow

जमीन मिली नहीं, लेकिन 135 करोड़ के एयरपोर्ट लिंक प्रोजेक्ट का काम शुरू

20 जुलाई 2019

highcourt granted permission for abortion
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट---

20 जुलाई 2019

Daroga arrested
Lucknow

बुजुर्ग ऑटो चालक को चौराहे पर पीटने वाला दरोगा गिरफ्तार

20 जुलाई 2019

LU will give one more chance to submit fees
Lucknow

लविवि में फीस जमा करने का मौका

20 जुलाई 2019

Students of urdu university would get chance to study in iran
Lucknow

उर्दू व ईरान विवि के बीच हुआ एमओयू

20 जुलाई 2019

Four criminal arrested
Lucknow

बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ व सर्राफ से रंगदारी मांगने वाले चार गिरफ्तार

20 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited